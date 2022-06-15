Back

Cannabis pop-up truck opens along Khaosan Road, Bangkok, to sell substance openly

Locals and foreigners flocked to it.

Belmont Lay | June 15, 2022, 06:06 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Thailand decriminalised weed and allowed its people to grow as many cannabis plants as they want in their own homes since June 9, 2022, and peddlers of the substance are seizing the opportunity to exist in a legally grey area and retail marijuana openly.

Reuters reported on June 14 that a green pop-up truck opened in the backpacker haven Khaosan Road, and demand for weed has been very healthy.

A variety of marijuana strains were on sale at the pop-up truck, as retailers cash in on demand and the current confusion about how cannabis can be legally used.

Staff were seen weighing and packaging buds and crushed leaves in public with sales made to locals and foreigners.

There was a healthy crowd of buyers.

Foreigners interviewed by Reuters were heard rejoicing.

The substance was selling at 700 baht (S$27) per gram for buds, according to Reuters.

Staff claimed the drug can affect users in different ways, such as helping them sleep better or easing anxiety.

1 dead from overdosing on cannabis

On the same day as the Reuters report, Bangkok Post reported that four men were admitted to hospitals in Bangkok for treatment after cannabis overdose.

One of them later died of heart failure.

The death came five days after the decriminalisation of cannabis.

Why cannabis existing in legally grey area?

Thailand became the first Asian country to legalise the growing of marijuana and its consumption in food and drinks in early June 2022, by de-listing it as a narcotic.

Even though cannabis is a newly decriminalised substance, officially, the plant grown in homes must be of medical grade and used for medical purposes only.

This means it must not have THC (the psychoactive compound that gets people "high") content above the legal maximum.

Moreover, smoking pot in public can violate health laws.

However, the Thai parliament is still debating a draft cannabis regulation bill.

The government has said it hopes the move will help the agriculture and medical research sectors of the economy.

But marijuana use in Thailand has a long history.

Even though medicinal marijuana was legalised in 2018, the Southeast Asian country has traditionally used cannabis to relieve pain and fatigue.

Top photo via

Cafe worker, 23, pursues diploma in design & events while juggling full-time job

The Diploma in Design and Media (Digital Entertainment and Events) aims to equip students with skills to support digital and physical entertainment, hybrid events, and experiences.

June 15, 2022, 05:59 PM

Chantalle Ng reunites with childhood friend & 'Homerun' actor Xiao Li Yuan after social media appeal

They lost contact for 15 years.

June 15, 2022, 05:35 PM

Amber Heard has not been fired from 'Aquaman 2': Spokesperson

Still in the movie.

June 15, 2022, 05:22 PM

Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes to be released in 8 areas in S'pore to fight dengue

The total coverage of the project is now 31 per cent of all HDB blocks in Singapore and more than 300,000 households.

June 15, 2022, 05:22 PM

M'sia police seeking 2 men in S'pore car seen peeing under tree near Johor CIQ Complex

When nature calls.

June 15, 2022, 05:17 PM

Genting Dream cruise to sail again on June 15, 2022 months after parent company closed shop

International destinations next after cruises to nowhere.

June 15, 2022, 04:21 PM

Tampines coffeeshop sold for record S$41.6 million, stallholders pulling out as rents increase

The price per square foot is comparable to some retail spaces in Far East Plaza and Lucky Plaza.

June 15, 2022, 03:41 PM

Dancing Uncle Raymond stopped again, this time by security at Waterway Point

He defended the security officer and said he was just doing his job.

June 15, 2022, 03:29 PM

BTS not going on 'hiatus' but going on break instead: Band rep clarifies mistranslation

Focusing on solo projects.

June 15, 2022, 03:08 PM

Netflix, after losing 200,000 subscribers & billions in market value, plans Squid Game reality show with S$6.35 million prize

Tough times ahead for the streaming giant.

June 15, 2022, 02:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.