Back

Thailand to give 1 million cannabis plants to households for free to grow in own homes

The plant grown must be of medical grade and used for medical purposes only.

Kayla Wong | May 13, 2022, 01:10 PM

Events

FSM ETFestival 2022: Expand Your Horizon & Engage The Future with ETFs

14 May 2022

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Thailand will be giving away one million cannabis plants to households for free, and people will be able to grow "as many cannabis plants" as they want in their own homes from June 9, The Nation reported.

No official registration is needed to do so.

The plant grown must be of medical grade and used for medical purposes only. This means it must not have THC (the psychoactive compound that gets people "high") content above the legal maximum.

The announcement was made by Thailand's Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in a Facebook post on May 8, which also advocated the benefits of commercial cultivation.

Under the new rules, people could also operate cannabis-related businesses.

"People can showcase their cannabis and hemp-related products and wisdom, and sell their products nationwide," Anutin said.

While small businesses do not have to register with the Food and Drug Administration, large businesses must get permission to operate beforehand.

Anutin, who has led the country's drive to decriminalise cannabis, signed a ministerial announcement on Feb. 8 that officially dropped cannabis and hemp from the list of narcotics, Thai PBS World reported.

Recreational use, as well as extracts of cannabis that contain more THC than o.2 per cent by weight, will remain banned, however.

Top image adapted via Anutin Charnvirakul/Facebook

JianHao Tan gives friend 'benefit of the doubt' after shared crypto wallet allegedly hacked, S$580,000 lost

Tan said that he does not blame his partner and that they are 'still good friends now.'

May 13, 2022, 12:46 PM

Meiji launches caramel Hello Panda & yoghurt Yan Yan in S'pore

New flavours.

May 13, 2022, 12:20 PM

Chinese food deliveryman, 36, beaten, shot at by 2 men while making delivery in New York

Another case.

May 13, 2022, 12:10 PM

Sleepwalking woman allegedly climbs out of Marine Parade condo window, falls to her death

She was known to have a history of sleepwalking.

May 13, 2022, 11:45 AM

ICA foils attempt to smuggle 17 live dogs via Tuas Checkpoint

They were found underneath a makeshift bed and in an overhead compartment of the lorry's cabin.

May 13, 2022, 11:34 AM

AGC appealing ex-Grab driver's acquittal after court finds drunk passenger had capacity for consent to sexual acts

The prosecution's case was that the woman did not consent, and was so intoxicated that she could not have consented.

May 13, 2022, 11:10 AM

1 person dies after fire breaks out in Bedok North flat

Three others, including a toddler, were taken to hospital.

May 13, 2022, 10:45 AM

S'poreans queue at ICA building for hours to expedite passport collection process

Those who need to travel urgently are required to produce supporting documents in-person for case-by-case basis assessment.

May 13, 2022, 03:29 AM

'No evidence of new wave' despite uptick in daily Covid-19 cases: Ong Ye Kung

Ong added that the ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely.

May 13, 2022, 12:32 AM

Man, 69, jailed 6 weeks for hurling racist remarks at librarian & polyclinic workers

Not the first time he was convicted of such offences.

May 12, 2022, 11:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.