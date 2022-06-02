Back

Admiralty hit 36.7°C on May 13, 2022, highest temperature recorded for May in S'pore

Previous record high for May was 36.5°C.

Belmont Lay | June 02, 2022, 11:48 AM

Singapore is going to be hot and humid in the first two weeks of June 2022.

A harbinger of what is to come was the number and intensity of warm days in May 2022.

13 days that exceeded 35°C

According to the National Environment Agency, there were 22 days with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 34°C.

A total of 13 of these days had daily maximum temperatures exceed 35°C.

Most of these days were in the second half of the month, which was drier compared to the first half.

Highest max temperature for May: 36.7°C

The highest daily maximum temperature of 36.7°C was recorded at Admiralty on May 13.

This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Singapore in May, surpassing the previous record high of 36.5°C on May 16, 2010 and May 3, 2016.

The several warm nights saw the night-time minimum temperature hit around 28°C, particularly over the southern and south-eastern parts of the island.

Long-term average max temperature going up

At the Changi climate station, the highest daily maximum temperature recorded was 35.4°C on May 29, 2022.

This ties with the highest daily maximum temperature ever recorded at the climate station in May 2005.

The mean monthly maximum temperature for May 2022 was 32.9°C.

This was 0.6°C higher than the May long-term average and is the second highest mean maximum temperature recorded at the climate station in the last 10 years, after May 2016, which was 33°C.

Mean monthly temperature higher

The mean monthly temperature recorded for May 2022 at Changi climate station was 29.2°C, which is 0.6°C warmer than the long-term mean for May.

It was mostly fair and warm in May due to the presence of dry air over Singapore and the surrounding equatorial Southeast Asia region.

Record daily rainfall

There were several days of thundery showers and gusty winds between the early hours and morning that brought welcome relief from the warm and humid weather.

On May 4, 2022, heavy thundery showers from a Sumatra squall fell over many parts of Singapore in the predawn and early morning.

The daily total rainfall of 89.2mm recorded at Tuas South that day was the highest daily total for May 2022.

