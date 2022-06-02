S'pore to experience 35°C days & 28°C nights during first 2 weeks of June 2022

Singapore will still be warm and humid in the first two weeks of June 2022, according to the National Environment Agency on June 1.

The daily maximum temperatures are expected to be around 34°C on most days and could reach a high of around 35°C on a few days when there is little or no rain.

Some warm and humid nights may also be expected with temperatures hitting 28°C, particularly over the southern and eastern coastal areas of the island.

During this fortnight, short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon due to strong daytime heating of land areas.

On a few days, widespread thundery showers with gusty winds may occur between the pre-dawn hours and morning.

On a few days in the coming fortnight, fair and warm weather in Singapore will be due to a mass of dry air from the Indian Ocean.

With the prevailing Southwest Monsoon expected to persist in June 2022, the low-level winds over Singapore will mostly blow from the southeast.

Overall, the rainfall for the first half of June 2022 is expected to be near-average over most parts of Singapore.

