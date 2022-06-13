112 Lamborghinis gather at KL carpark & ride their way into M'sia Book of Records

The carpark at Kuala Lumpur's Mandarin Oriental Hotel made headlines for lending itself to a record breaking number of Lamborghinis.

112 Lamborghinis

A total of 112 of the Italian supercars gathered at the venue on June 11, as reported by The Vibes.

This was the highest number of the Lamborghini cars assembled collectively at an event in Malaysia ever.

The previous record was set in 2013, where 77 Lamborgini cars from both Singapore and Malaysia met at the same venue in Kuala Lumpur to mark the Italian supercar's 50th global anniversary, according to Sinar Daily.

However, the recent event on June 11 cruised past the previous record with 45 more Lamborghini cars, all of which were owned by Malaysians, reported Kwong Wah.

President of Lamborghini Owners Malaysia broke record

The Star noted that the record breaking 78th car was driven by the president of Lamborghini Owners Malaysia (LOM), Roslan Rosdi.

Roslan had with him Massimo Rustico, the Italian ambassador to Malaysia, whom he ferried to the event in the Malaysian's supercar.

There are more than 350 Lamborghinis in Malaysia, said Roslan, of which 160 were LOM members presently.

This was up from 50 members when LOM was established in 2014.

However, not all the of the Lamborghini owners in attendance on June 11 were LOM members, reported the Piston MY.

These non-LOM members consist businessman who were keen to join the LOM.

Boisterous event

The Gallardo Malaysia Limited Edition was perhaps the most noteworthy amongst all of the "raging bulls" that were present recently as only 20 of these cars were produced.

Roslan himself arrived at the event in a holographic pink and blue hued Lamborghini Murcielago, which is one of the 4,099 available in the world.

Besides these vintage Lamborghinis, there were also more modern Lamborghinis in the mix such as the Huracan Spyder, Aventador SVJ and Urus SUV.

The collective sound of 112 of the supercars made for a boisterous atmosphere and made the milestone event a roaring success.

Top image screenshot from 馬來西亞東方日報 Oriental Daily News Malaysia/Facebook and from Kwong Wah website.