Long queues at Jalan Besar temple on eve of Vesak Day as nearly 1,000 animals received blessings

All types of animals — including dogs, cats, bunnies, terrapin, and fish — were blessed.

Jane Zhang | May 16, 2022, 08:27 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022 - 25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

This Vesak Day weekend, human Buddhist devotees weren't the only ones commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and attainment of nirvana.

Thekchen Choling, a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Jalan Besar, held an animal blessing event on Saturday (May 14), the eve of Vesak Day.

The event saw an overwhelming turnout of hundreds of people queuing up to bring their pets to be blessed.

Nearly 1,000 animals blessed

Nearly 1,000 animals were brought to the temple to be blessed by the monks and nuns at the temple, European television news network Euronews reported.

Several videos posted on TikTok showed long queues of people braving the rain with their pets so that their beloved animals could receive the blessings.

Gif via TikTok/@jamnadventures.

Gif via TikTok/@jamnadventures.

Gif via TikTok/@gelenyong.

People brought all types of animals — from dogs, cats, and bunnies to even a terrapin and fish.

Screenshot via TikTok/@gelenyong.

Screenshot via TikTok/@gelenyong.

Screenshot via TikTok/@gelenyong.

Screenshot via TikTok/@jamnadventures.

Photo via Facebook/Thekchen Choling Singapore.

At least one person even brought a hamster in a shoebox, according to a comment by one of the people who posted a TikTok of the event.

Screenshot via TikTok/@gelenyong.

Blessing the animals

Here are some cute moments of different animals being blessed:

Gif via TikTok/@jamnadventures.

Gif via TikTok/@jamnadventures.

Photo via Facebook/Andrew Fok.

According to the Thekchen Choling Facebook post, devotees were also able to make a light offering together with their pets:

"Light symbolises hope and lighting a candle for Buddha brings positivity to you and your pet’s life. Make your heartfelt wishes together with your pet to gain merits together as one family."

Other activities at the temple

Other activities at the event also included paw painting and free popcorn, cotton candy, and ice cream.

Gif via TikTok/@jamnadventures.

Gif via TikTok/@jamnadventures.

The event was offered free of charge, but devotees were free to make a donation on their own accord to the temple's Animal Welfare Fund.

Overwhelming response

The animal blessing event received such an overwhelming response that the temple decided to open it up for a second session the next day, on Vesak Day itself, so that any pet owners who missed the event could bring their pets to be blessed.

Top photos via TikTok/@jamnadventures and Facebook/Andrew Fok.

