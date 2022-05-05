Temple in Jalan Besar to hold first pets blessing night event on May 14 Vesak Day eve

Vesak Day is round the corner and one temple in Singapore is organising a animals blessing event on Saturday, May 14.

Thekchen Choling, located at 2 Beatty Lane in Jalan Besar, will open its doors to families with pets to be blessed on the eve of Vesak Day.

The event will be held from 7:30pm to 10:30pm.

According to the temple's Facebook post, it will conduct both religious activities that evening, such as allowing pets to receive a special blessing and making a light offering, as well as fun activities, such as paw painting and photo-taking.

The animal blessing event is said to allow pets "to create a strong affinity with Buddha", while the light offering "brings positivity to you and your pet’s life" and allows the pet to gain merits as part of the family after making wishes together.

The paw painting activities will be guided by facilitators, while the photo-taking event in the temple's premises will showcase the Vesak themed decorations, sky lanterns, and light displays.

The event is free but those who attend can make a donation.

Photos put up by the temple provide a glimpse of what pet owners can expect during the blessing session, previously attended by a cat, dogs, bird, fish, and hamster.

Vesak Day is observed by Buddhists all over the world to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.

All photos via Thekchen Choling