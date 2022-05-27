Back

Husband of teacher killed in Texas primary school shooting dies of heart attack 2 days later

Syahindah Ishak | May 27, 2022, 04:15 PM

Irma Garcia was one of two teachers killed in the primary school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday (May 25).

She was described to be "embracing children in her arms pretty much until her last breath", New York Times reported.

Two days later, her husband Joe Garcia passed away due to a fatal heart attack, as reported by CNN.

Texas news station KHOU-TV captured a photograph of Joe visiting a memorial site for the shooting victims hours before he suffered the heart attack.

via Khou 11 YouTube video.

Confirmed by family members

One of the couple's nephews shared the tragic news on his Twitter page, saying that Joe is "with his wife now".

Another nephew, John Martinez, said on Twitter that his uncle "passed away due to grief".

Irma's cousin, Debra Austin, had also confirmed Joe's death on the verified GoFundMe page intended to help the Garcia family.

Austin wrote:

"Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear."

The GoFundMe page was created with a goal of raising USD10,000 (S$13,705) for the Garcia family.

But as of Friday (May 27) afternoon (Singapore time), over USD1 million were raised.

Had four children

According to BBC, the Garcias were married for 24 years.

They leave behind four children aged 13, 15, 19 and 23.

Top image via John Martinez on Twitter.

