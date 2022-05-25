Back

At least 18 children & teacher killed in Texas primary school shooting

According to media reports, the gunman is suspected of having murdered his grandmother earlier as well.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 25, 2022, 09:37 AM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school (equivalent to a Singapore primary school) in Uvalde, Texas, killing 18 children and one teacher.

According to CNN, there were also multiple injuries.

The suspect is now believed to be deceased. He was reportedly killed by officers responding to the shooting.

ABC reported the deaths of two other adults, but it was not clear whether this included the shooter.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at a news briefing that the shooter was believed to have entered the school with a handgun, and may have had a rifle as well.

Abbott also identified the shooter as Salvador Ramos and said that he was likely killed by officers, but that events were still being investigated.

According to media reports, the gunman is suspected of having murdered his grandmother as well.

U.S. President Joe Biden responded to the news, saying "we have to act".

Image from Getty

Up to 80% off Hotels & Experiences in S’pore, Thailand, Bali & more from May 25 to 31, 2022

Mark your calendars.

May 24, 2022, 07:10 PM

Over 100 cannabis plants seized at M'sia plantation, former diplomat & son arrested

Believed to be one of the biggest seizures in Malaysian narcotics history.

May 24, 2022, 07:00 PM

S'porean woman, 32, sets new national record with 174m freedive

Ong has been funding her own training, competition travel and entry fees.

May 24, 2022, 06:53 PM

Train fault causes 3-hour disruption on Bukit Panjang LRT line

Passengers were seen disembarking the train and walking along the track.

May 24, 2022, 06:47 PM

One-way fares for S’pore-Seoul route with Korean budget airline T'way to start from S$227

Twice weekly flights to start from May 29.

May 24, 2022, 06:32 PM

Orchard Rd busker performs 'Baby Shark' after request by toddler, absolutely makes her day

We all love the feeling when our song request is accepted and played live.

May 24, 2022, 06:01 PM

S'pore orders Jif's peanut butter to be recalled due to possible presence of Salmonella

The Jif peanut butter with omega-3, DHA and EPA specifically.

May 24, 2022, 05:30 PM

S'pore man, 46, arrested after allegedly setting fire to a residential unit & hanging pork at another

He was arrested after a two-day operation.

May 24, 2022, 05:07 PM

Man forks out S$5,800 after son accidentally breaks 1.8m golden Teletubby display

"My son was motionless. He was staring down, looking at the toy," said the boy's father.

May 24, 2022, 04:59 PM

S’poreans & M’sians agree on Henry Golding's casting in 'Crazy Rich Asians' rather than Simu Liu

Solidarity.

May 24, 2022, 04:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.