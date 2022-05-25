At least 18 children & teacher killed in Texas primary school shooting

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school (equivalent to a Singapore primary school) in Uvalde, Texas, killing 18 children and one teacher.

According to CNN, there were also multiple injuries.

The suspect is now believed to be deceased. He was reportedly killed by officers responding to the shooting.

ABC reported the deaths of two other adults, but it was not clear whether this included the shooter.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at a news briefing that the shooter was believed to have entered the school with a handgun, and may have had a rifle as well.

Abbott also identified the shooter as Salvador Ramos and said that he was likely killed by officers, but that events were still being investigated.

According to media reports, the gunman is suspected of having murdered his grandmother as well.

U.S. President Joe Biden responded to the news, saying "we have to act".

As a nation we must ask: When in God’s name will we stand up to the gun lobby?



When in God’s name will we do what needs to be done?



I’m sick and tired of it. We have to act. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2022

