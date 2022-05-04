Back

Popular Teochew Meat Puff stall reopens at Bedok Central pasar malam, Woodlands stall closes down

Slightly more expensive but expected.

Belmont Lay | May 04, 2022, 03:40 AM

The ever-popular Teochew Meat Puff stall has gone back to operating at the pasar malam, now that the pandemic is under control and outdoor events are back in action.

Venturing back to the night market scene to bring the meat puffs to the masses means the stall's Woodlands Industrial Park E9 @ Wave 9 operations has ceased for good starting May 1, 2022.

In the latest Facebook post on May 3, the stall informed its loyal following that it is now operating at the Bedok Central night market from May 3 to 22.
Its exact location is in front of the FairPrice supermarket at Bedok North Street 1.

Background

The Teochew Meat Puff stall has traditionally been a roving business that serves its clientele via night markets at different estates throughout the year.

On social media, the stall has repeatedly reiterated that it does not provide delivery for its food and it does not operate any other outlets in shopping malls.

As orders are freshly made and each meat puff takes 20 minutes to cook, the stall did not take advance orders.

Currently, each puff costs between S$2.50 to S$4.50, and flavours include vegetable, prawn pork, and oyster pork.

Prices are about 50 cents more expensive as compared to September 2020.

Top photos via Teochew Meat Puff Facebook & @hazeldiary_ Instagram

