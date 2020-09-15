Back

Famous Teochew Meat Puff to open permanent stall in Woodlands from Sep. 17, 2020

Gotta travel for the good stuff.

Mandy How | September 15, 2020, 12:52 AM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Famed Teochew meat puff stall, aptly named Teochew Meat Puff, will be opening a permanent stall at Woodlands Industrial Park E9 @ Wave 9.

Photo via Teochew Meat Puff/Facebook

View this post on Instagram

Teochew Meat Puff: one of my favourite snacks (when i get the chance to buy it) like, ever! Extra crispy crust stuffed with pork meat filling, it keeps you feeling like you've sinned, but it is the WORTH-IT kind of sin. It is so good, I love it. You'll have to Facebook them "Teochew Meat Puffs" as they do not have a fixed location and shop. The queue is always a mile long, especially at night. They operate in the Pasar Malams (night markets) that last about two weeks. It is really worth the wait! #igsg #meatpuff #teochewmeatpuff #savingkayaeats #myfavbreakfast #oyster #pork #vegetables #peanuts #crispy #pasarmalam #oystercakes #meatcakes #sinful #yum

A post shared by J 💕 (@savingkaya) on

The brand announced the news on a Sep. 14 Facebook post.

Teochew Meat Puff will not be taking any pre-orders or online orders, as the premises has limited space, which does not allow them to cater to too many orders simultaneously.

Photo via Teochew Meat Puff/Facebook

Photo via Teochew Meat Puff/Facebook

While the initial post stated that they will not be doing any deliveries as well, a subsequent update informed customers that an unaffiliated third party named Pjx Cyprus has volunteered his delivery services.

For those who are heading down, Teochew Meat Puff has also stipulated that customers are not allowed to add on any orders after their first.

Those who wish to do so should join the back of the queue "to be fair to everyone".

There is no limit for orders, however.

If you're expecting a long wait, you can sit at the coffee shop instead of standing around, as a numbered receipt will be issued.

Pasar malam stall

Previously, Teochew Meat Puffs was a roving stall that could be found at pasar malams.

Prices ranged from S$1.80 to S$3.50 for a variety of flavours, including vegetable, prawn pork, to oyster pork.

View this post on Instagram

Cravings satisfied after queuing under a hot, humid weather and baby-carrying Ellie for 1.5hours with @meghantsp #teochewmeatpuff #cravingsatisfied

A post shared by Jojoteng (@jojoteng) on

View this post on Instagram

Only found at roving Pasar Malam, this Teochew meat puff of theirs was da bomb. Tried and absolutely loved it. Generous amount of juicy meat wrapped in thin crispy fried batter. Portion was so big this could replace a meal for me. They offered a variety of seafood with the meat filling, but my favourite was the traditional oyster meat puff. Long queues were reportedly common when they are in operation though we were lucky to have skip any today at the Eunos Pasar Malam, before they officially opened at 1pm.

A post shared by i.makan.sg (@i.makan.sg) on

View this post on Instagram

Behold! This is what I woke up early and went to queue for! #traditional #teochew #oystercake, filled to the brim with a #wellseasoned, #shiitake, #seaweed, #fatty #porkmince, a handful of #chineseparsley and 2 #plump #oysters. Everything encased in a thin batter that's #crispy on the outside and soft inside. It's #stillsogood since I last had it 8 years ago! I'm full after one but I still feel like having #onemore! • #sgfoodie #perthfoodie #sgfoodblogger #perthfoodblogger #sgfood #streetfood #sgstreetfood #traditionalfood #teochewfood #teochewmeatpuff #oysters #localfood #sglocalfood #childhoodfavorite #childhoodfood #pasarmalamfood

A post shared by Adeline Lin | Food Blogger (@whattobaketoday) on

The stall was so popular that it would attract healthy queues, even in the afternoon heat.

Photo by Melanie Lim

Address: 71 Woodlands Industrial Park E9, #01-09 Wave 9, Singapore 757048

Tentative Opening Hours: 10am - 8pm

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via @jojoteng on Instagram, Melanie Lim

Real estate agent couple dance & wear ethnic Indian clothing to sell HDB flat to minorities

The couple has since apologised and said that it was 'insensitive' of them to allow the 'inappropriate event' to occur.

September 14, 2020, 11:30 PM

Queensway Shopping Centre Anytime Fitness visited 4 times by Covid-19 cases during infectious period

September 14 update.

September 14, 2020, 11:09 PM

S'pore durian brand selling auspicious S$888 premium Truffle Mao Shan Wang snowskin mooncake with 5-layer gold foil & 24k gold bar

If you are looking for mooncakes that taste rich.

September 14, 2020, 07:58 PM

PAP Aljunied GRC ex-candidate Victor Lye Facebook account hacked by Vietnamese live sellers

Keep your passwords safe.

September 14, 2020, 07:26 PM

S'pore Sports Hub to reopen venues including OCBC Arena & skate park

Progressively reopening from Sep. 14.

September 14, 2020, 06:09 PM

Power bank that wasn't charging explodes beside sleeping woman in Tampines condo, catches fire

She eventually put out the fire by herself and went back to sleep.

September 14, 2020, 06:00 PM

Josephine Teo: Majority of job opportunities in precision engineering industry are PMET jobs

Salaries for PMET roles range from S$1,500 to S$6,000.

September 14, 2020, 04:27 PM

Man, 56, arrested & to be charged with murder after beating up another man at Beach Road

Investigations are ongoing.

September 14, 2020, 04:25 PM

Over 53,000 sachets of chewing tobacco seized by ICA, 5 M'sian lorry drivers arrested

Five male Malaysian drivers were detained for further investigations.

September 14, 2020, 04:06 PM

'Anak Malaysia' logo mistaken for 'Anal Malaysia' due to poor font choice, apologies issued

The company that approved poster promised to 'check at least 50 times' next time.

September 14, 2020, 03:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.