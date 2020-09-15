Famous Teochew Meat Puff to open permanent stall in Woodlands from Sep. 17, 2020

Famed Teochew meat puff stall, aptly named Teochew Meat Puff, will be opening a permanent stall at Woodlands Industrial Park E9 @ Wave 9.

The brand announced the news on a Sep. 14 Facebook post.

Teochew Meat Puff will not be taking any pre-orders or online orders, as the premises has limited space, which does not allow them to cater to too many orders simultaneously.

While the initial post stated that they will not be doing any deliveries as well, a subsequent update informed customers that an unaffiliated third party named Pjx Cyprus has volunteered his delivery services.

For those who are heading down, Teochew Meat Puff has also stipulated that customers are not allowed to add on any orders after their first.

Those who wish to do so should join the back of the queue "to be fair to everyone".

There is no limit for orders, however.

If you're expecting a long wait, you can sit at the coffee shop instead of standing around, as a numbered receipt will be issued.

Pasar malam stall

Previously, Teochew Meat Puffs was a roving stall that could be found at pasar malams.

Prices ranged from S$1.80 to S$3.50 for a variety of flavours, including vegetable, prawn pork, to oyster pork.

The stall was so popular that it would attract healthy queues, even in the afternoon heat.

Address: 71 Woodlands Industrial Park E9, #01-09 Wave 9, Singapore 757048

Tentative Opening Hours: 10am - 8pm

Top image via @jojoteng on Instagram, Melanie Lim