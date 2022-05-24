Back

Swensen's S'pore releases 'bak zhang' cake with pulut hitam ice cream & salted egg chocolate

Still made with rice... Sort of.

Karen Lui | May 24, 2022, 03:32 PM

Swensen's continues to create ice cream cakes that resemble other food items.

With Dragon Boat Festival (June 3) around the corner, their latest offering is none other than a bak zhang (Chinese rice dumpling) ice cream cake.

Pulut hitam rice dumpling ice cream cake

The ice cream cake looks like a typical bak zhang wrapped with bamboo leaves and secured with string.

According to Swensen's, it is topped with gold dust for "a touch of luxe".

Photo by Swensen's Singapore.

Upon cutting into it, you will see the purple pulut hitam ice cream with black glutinous rice bits and a salted egg chocolate bonbon.

Each bak zhang ice cream cake is priced at S$8.

It is available for dine-in and takeaway (two pieces), while stocks last, at all Swensen's and Earle Swensen's outlets from May 23.

Previous quirky ice cream cake launches

On April 1, Swensen's released a nasi lemak ice cream cake made with kueh salat and coconut ice cream.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swensen's Singapore (@swensenssingapore)

They also launched an ondeh ondeh ice cream cake within the same month.

Photo via Swensen's Singapore's Instagram page.

Last year, the restaurant chain launched "fried chicken" ice cream.

Top image by Swensen's Singapore.

