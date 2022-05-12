Back

S'pore Badminton Open returns to S'pore Indoor Stadium in July 2022, will feature top players like Loh Kean Yew

After a two-year hiatus.

Ashley Tan | May 12, 2022, 06:25 PM

The Singapore Badminton Open (SBO) is back after a two-year hiatus.

Described as Singapore's premiere badminton event by the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA), the SBO will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from July 12 to July 17.

It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 but will make its grand return as restrictions on travel and mass gatherings have eased.

The US$370,000 (S$516,000) SBO is one of the first marquee sports events to welcome back capacity crowds. As of Apr. 26, the previous capacity limit of 75 per cent for mask-on events has been lifted.

Eugene Ang, the managing director of local IT firm JK Technology, which is the presenting sponsor of the event, shared that the SBO 2022 "will mark the return to normality".

Will feature local players

The SBO has "consistently attracted the world's biggest names" in badminton, such as Lee Chong Wei, Lin Dan, PV Sindhu, Kento Momota and Viktor Axelsen, said the Organising Chairman of the SBO 2022, Ng Yoke Weng.

This year, fans can expect to catch Singapore shuttler and 2021 World Champion Loh Kean Yew in action, as well as husband-and-wife mixed doubles duo, Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han, who won first place in the January India Open.

Thus far, the trio have won three titles in the past seven months.

"There is nothing more satisfying than doing well in front of your home crowd. I hope I can give local fans something to cheer about," Loh said about the upcoming SBO.

Only fully-vaccinated people will be allowed at the SBO 2022.

Details such as pre-event requirements for the SBO will be made available when ticketing details are announced.

