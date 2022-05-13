Back

S'pore women's football team beats Laos with last-minute goal, 1st win at SEA Games since 1985

Well done!

Syahindah Ishak | May 13, 2022, 07:32 PM

The Singapore women's football team scored a goal in the last minute of their match against Laos on Friday (May 13) at the 31st SEA Games.

This is the Lionesses first win at the SEA Games since 1985.

Singapore created a few chances in the first half of the game, looking more comfortable with the ball compared to their previous match against Thailand.

However, the Lionesses failed to capitalise on their chances, and the game remained goalless after the first half.

Singapore made two substitutions at the start of the second half, with Izzati Rosni replacing vice-captain Stephanie Gigette Dominguez up front, and defender Syazwani Ruzi coming on for Nurhidayu Naszri.

Last-minute goal

The Lionesses created more chances in the second half but the match seemed destined for a draw.

However, in the 94th minute, right at the end of stoppage time, the Laos defence slipped up, and Izzati pounced and scored from the edge of the six-yard box.

The Lionesses, alongside head coach Stephen Ng, ran to the pitch to celebrate their victory.

Three points

The win brings Singapore on par with Myanmar and Thailand in Group B, all with three points each.

Laos remains at the bottom of the group with 0 points.

Singapore will face Myanmar on May 15.

Top images via Izzati Rosni & FAS' Instagram pages.

