S'pore women's football team loses 3-0 to Thailand in their 1st SEA Games match since 2003

The Thais are ranked 43rd in the world in women's football.

Syahindah Ishak | May 10, 2022, 11:12 PM

The Singapore women's football team went up against Thailand in their first match in the 31st SEA Games on Tuesday (May 10) at the Cam Pha Stadium in Vietnam.

This is the first time since 2003 that the Singapore women's football team has been included at the SEA Games.

Unfortunately for the Lioness, the Thais, who are ranked 43rd in the world in women's football, won with a 3-0 scoreline.

Thailand 3-0 Singapore

First half

In the first half of the game, Thailand appeared calm and composed, dominating most of the possession on the field.

It took them only seven minutes to break the deadlock when Thai forward Kanyanat Chetthabutr headed the ball past Singapore goalkeeper Noor Kusumawati Rosman.

10 minutes later, Thai midfielder Nutwadee Pram-nak fired a left-footed shot into the back of the net, giving her side their second goal.

And in the 21st minute,  Charchawan Rodthong scored Thailand's third goal from a routine corner play.

Second half

The Lionesses fared better in the second half.

Singapore keeper Kusumawati also pulled several impressive saves to stop the Thais from extending their lead.

Next match

The Lionesses are in Group B with Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

They will face Laos on May 13, before going head-to-head with Myanmar on May 15.

Top images via Football Association of Singapore/IG.

