S'pore Grab driver decks out car with impressive amount of Star Wars merchandise

The Force is strong with this one.

Ashley Tan | May 20, 2022, 06:47 PM

Some private hire and taxi drivers in Singapore have taken the liberty of decorating and furnishing their cars to their heart's content.

This makes for a rather unexpected yet pleasant ride for passengers.

Star Wars fan

Instead of snacks or plants, one Grab driver's car was replete with Star Wars merchandise, as Workers' Party's (WP) Leon Perera found out.

Perera shared a photo of the car's interior on May 18, stating that it was a "sight for sore eyes".

The car's dashboard and console were festooned with a platoon of miniature stormtroopers of varying designs.

A Yoda takes up prime real estate in the middle of the console, and the armrests are covered by Darth Vader-themed sleeves.

Photo from Leon Perera / FB

Perera shared that the sight made his evening.

"Whenever I meet people who inject a bit of cheer and good humour into their work, it warms the cockles of my heart!" he added.

The latter part of the sentence was a reference to a phrase made by fellow WP Member of Parliament Jamus Lim, who responded in kind in the comments.

Perera's post has since garnered over 220 shares. You can read his full post here:

Top photo from Leon Perera / FB

