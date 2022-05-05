Prominent Catholic man in S'pore jailed 5 years for sexual offences against 2 teenage boys

A prominent figure in the Catholic community in Singapore was sentenced to five years' jail for sexual offences that he committed against two teenage boys more than 15 years ago.

The man pleaded guilty on May 5 to one charge of carnal intercourse against the order of nature and one charge under the Children and Young Persons Act, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Abused position as educator and godfather

Two other charges were taken into consideration when sentencing the man.

The prosecution sought four to six years' jail for the man, adding that he had abused his trusted position as an educator and a godfather to one of the boys.

The charge of carnal intercourse against the order of nature falls under Section 377 of the 1985 revised edition of the Penal Code that was later repealed in 2007.

He had committed the offences between 2005 and 2007, when the victims were 14 to 16 years old, according to CNA.

The man was accused of engaging in oral sex with the older boy, then aged between 14 to 16, between Jan. 1, 2005 and Dec. 31, 2006, according to Today.

He was also accused of making the younger boy, then aged 14 or 15, do the same between April 2007 and December 2007.

The man was also further accused of committing an indecent act with the boys in 2005 and 2007.

Man was godfather to one of the boys

Details about the man's identity, including his designation and occupation, cannot be disclosed due to a gag order to protect the victims' identities.

The victims' identities as well as the school where the offences took place also cannot be revealed.

The man, however, was reported to be in his 60s and is not a priest, according to ST.

