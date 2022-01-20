Prominent S'pore Catholic man in his 60s charged with sexual offences against at least 2 teen boys that occurred more than 15 years ago

A prominent figure in the Catholic community in Singapore was charged on Jan. 20 with sexual offences against at least two teenage boys more than 15 years ago, according to CNA and Today.

The accused is a Singaporean man in his 60s.

However, he cannot be named due to a gag order issued by the courts.

The alleged victims' identities, and the school where the alleged offences took place, as well as the accused's identity, designation and occupation, cannot be publicly revealed.

The prosecutor's request for a gag order was granted by the judge, CNA reported.

What are the accusations?

Court documents stated that the man allegedly made a boy, then aged between 14 and 16, give the accused oral sex sometime between Jan. 1, 2005 and Dec. 31, 2006.

He then purportedly made a younger boy, then aged between 14 and 15, give him oral sex between April 2007 and December 2007.

In 2005, the accused allegedly masturbated a boy who was between 14 and 15.

Sometime between April and December 2007, the accused allegedly masturbated another boy who was between 14 and 15.

Charges

Today reported that the accused faces two charges of carnal intercourse against the order of nature.

He was also charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child or young person under the Children and Young Persons Act.

CNA additionally reported that the accused was charged with two counts of committing indecent acts with two male teenagers.

It is unclear if there are only two victims, CNA highlighted in its reporting.

Accused was overseas

The accused was overseas when he was summoned for investigations and he came back to Singapore, Today reported.

He was called up by the police in May 2021.

District Judge Terence Tay set the accused’s bail at S$30,000, Today reported as well.

Today also noted that the accused’s bail conditions include staying away from the location where the alleged crimes took place, as well as not contacting the alleged victims and any other prosecution witnesses.

The accused has chosen to be remanded immediately after the court hearing.

He will return to court on Feb. 3.

He will be given a psychiatric evaluation before that date.

Those convicted of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature can be jailed for life or jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of indecent acts with a young person can be jailed for up to two years or fined up to S$5,000, or punished with both.

Top photo via Google Maps