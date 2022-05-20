Back

35% of Causeway traffic to be absorbed by JB-S'pore RTS Link by Jan. 2027: M'sia's MRT Corp

Commuters on the RTS Link can expect to take about 15 minutes to cross the border.

Irwan Shah | May 20, 2022, 01:13 PM

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project — which connects Bukit Chagar in Johor and Woodlands North in Singapore — is expected to cater to at least 35 per cent of commuters at pre-pandemic levels when it launches in January 2027.

Mohd Zarif Hashim, CEO of Malaysia's Mass Rapid Transit Corp (MRT Corp), shared this estimate with the media, saying that the system will be "able to transport 10,000 people per hour, each direction," reported CNA.

The number of daily commuters on the Causeway was around 350,000 a day prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Image from LTA.

15 minutes travel time

Mohd Zarif added that the targeted overall travel time is 15 minutes.

In essence, "five minutes to clear immigration, five minutes for waiting time and travel, and another five minutes to move out of the Woodlands North."

Both the Bukit Chagar and Woodlands North RTS stations will have immigration facilities within their buildings.

Commuters will only have to go through immigration facilities on one side of the RTS Link and will arrive on the other side without additional border crossing formalities.

Image from LTA.

Work in full swing

Lianhe Zaobao reported that Mohd Zarif said the project is 15 per cent complete.

He added that the project is on track to be completed by December 2026 and to be open to the public by January 2027.

Previously, the RTS Link Project was suspended on Apr. 1, 2019, for the Malaysian government to review the project and make suggestions for Singapore's consideration.

The construction of the RM10 billion (S$3.27 billion) RTS project finally began in 2021 with the Singapore government footing 61 per cent — approximately S$2.05 billion — of the bill.

Top photo by MRT Corp.

