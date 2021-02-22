Back

S'pore footing 61% of JB-SG RTS link project, forking out S$2 billion

Singapore's portion of the RTS link will be underground.

Joshua Lee | February 22, 2021, 07:53 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Singapore will be paying the lion's share of the upcoming JB-Singapore RTS link which will connect Woodlands North and Bukit Chagar in Johor.

The Star reported that the RTS project is estimated to cost RM10 billion (S$3.27 billion).

The Malaysian paper added that both the Singapore and Malaysia governments have agreed to split the cost 61:39, with Malaysia paying RM3.716 billion (S$1.22 billion).

Singapore will be forking out about RM6.28 billion (S$2.05 billion).

The RTS link will stretch for 4km.

About 2.7km of the route will be situated in Malaysia. This will be an above-ground track.

The other 1.3km of the route will be in Singapore. This portion will be situated underground and will connect to the Woodlands North MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

The depot for the RTS link will be situated in Wadi Hana in Johor Baru. The depot will be jointly owned by the Singapore and Malaysian governments.

According to The Star, Johor's ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar said that the RTS link will bring huge economic benefits to Johor, which is looking to develop itself as a technological and medical hub.

He added that the rail project will boost the hotel, hospital and tourism sectors in Johor. The Sultan also expects the project to boost the prices of property there.

Expected to open in 2026, the RTS link can ferry 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, easing congestion on the Causeway.

A total of 300,000 passengers are expected to use the link per day.

Travelling from RTS Link Woodlands North station in Singapore to the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru will take only five minutes, making it a convenient and quick travel option.

Top images via LTA.

Jared Kushner spotted reading book on Lee Kuan Yew during beach day with Ivanka

Some light reading.

February 22, 2021, 07:06 PM

Choa Chu Kang's Limbang Shopping Centre to get facelift & more eateries by 2022

The shopping centre will retain its Peranakan-inspired roofs.

February 22, 2021, 06:47 PM

Managing money is a huge part of adulthood & here are the basics you must know

Terms & conditions that apply to all adults’ lives.

February 22, 2021, 06:44 PM

JTC CEO on Kranji woodland clearance: 'We do not run away from this responsibility.'

The plots of land that were erroneously cleared were about 4.5 hectares.

February 22, 2021, 06:25 PM

2 teens, both 17, arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery from shop along Woodlands Drive 44

Police investigations are ongoing.

February 22, 2021, 06:10 PM

Insta-worthy contactless food court in CBD houses more than 15 brands with Japanese, Mexican & American cuisine

More options for everyone.

February 22, 2021, 05:56 PM

S'porean man, 22, raped ex-fiancée in hopes of impregnating her, gets 8 years jail & 6 strokes of cane

The incident happened in June 2019.

February 22, 2021, 05:26 PM

Chantalle Ng was in dilemma over using Vietnamese accent in Ch8 drama as she was worried about getting 'canceled'

She eventually decided to learn the accent to portray the character as accurately and respectfully as possible.

February 22, 2021, 05:22 PM

Chan Chun Sing: 3 immediate follow-ups issued to govt agencies after Kranji woodland clearance

Investigations are ongoing.

February 22, 2021, 05:09 PM

Toyota Prius converted into camper van thing with enough room for 4 travellers

There's space for a microwave and mini-fridge too.

February 22, 2021, 05:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.