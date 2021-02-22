S'pore footing 61% of JB-SG RTS link project, forking out S$2 billion

Singapore will be paying the lion's share of the upcoming JB-Singapore RTS link which will connect Woodlands North and Bukit Chagar in Johor.

The Star reported that the RTS project is estimated to cost RM10 billion (S$3.27 billion).

The Malaysian paper added that both the Singapore and Malaysia governments have agreed to split the cost 61:39, with Malaysia paying RM3.716 billion (S$1.22 billion).

Singapore will be forking out about RM6.28 billion (S$2.05 billion).

The RTS link will stretch for 4km.

About 2.7km of the route will be situated in Malaysia. This will be an above-ground track.

The other 1.3km of the route will be in Singapore. This portion will be situated underground and will connect to the Woodlands North MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

The depot for the RTS link will be situated in Wadi Hana in Johor Baru. The depot will be jointly owned by the Singapore and Malaysian governments.

According to The Star, Johor's ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar said that the RTS link will bring huge economic benefits to Johor, which is looking to develop itself as a technological and medical hub.

He added that the rail project will boost the hotel, hospital and tourism sectors in Johor. The Sultan also expects the project to boost the prices of property there.

Expected to open in 2026, the RTS link can ferry 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, easing congestion on the Causeway.

A total of 300,000 passengers are expected to use the link per day.

Travelling from RTS Link Woodlands North station in Singapore to the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru will take only five minutes, making it a convenient and quick travel option.

