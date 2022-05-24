Back

Orchard Rd busker performs 'Baby Shark' after request by toddler, absolutely makes her day

We all love the feeling when our song request is accepted and played live.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 24, 2022, 06:01 PM

Who can deny a toddler's innocent song request, even if the song is "Baby Shark"?

A local busker-singer Jason Yu received the request from one Baby Evee.

Her mother manages baby Evee's TikTok account and for anyone who thinks she's named after a Pokemon — nope, her real name is actually Eve.

Three-year-old requests busker to sing "Baby Shark"

In a TikTok video uploaded on May 9 that has garnered over 1.5 million views, three-year-old Eve bravely walked up to Yu, who was busking at Orchard Road and made her request.

Unfortunately, Yu did not know how to play the song.

@workingwithmonolidsI did tell her he probably won’t do it, but she made me wait until he’s done with his song just so she could ask herself 😅♬ original sound - Baby Evee

Yu actually went to search up the chords right after this encounter and realised it was pretty easy. Unfortunately, the two had already left when he found it, so he couldn't play it for them.

He even offered to play "Baby Shark" for the mother and daughter if they were to meet again.

"It was a bit of a wasted opportunity...It'd be nice if I could play it for them," Yu said in his May 10 video.

@jasonyuuu Reply to @celcorn ♬ original sound - Jason Yu

And then came a second chance.

Toddler overjoyed

On May 16, Eve politely requested Yu to play "Baby Shark" again, and Yu did his best rendition of it.

Another video posted on TikTok shows Eve overjoyed and jumping about before giving Yu a big hug.

@workingwithmonolids Reply to @celcorn @jasonyuuu did it & he’s amazing! #doodoodoodooooodooooo ♬ original sound - Baby Evee

Very wholesome.

