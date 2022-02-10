S'porean man blasts friend who attended CNY gathering despite being close contact of Covid-19 case

With the sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases reported — numbering in the tens of thousands in the past days — people are understandably concerned about the spread of the virus during the Chinese New Year festivities.

Jason Yu, who is a local singer and songwriter, shared his frustration with a friend who came to a friend's house during Chinese New year despite being in close contact with a positive case:

"He very well could have Covid-19"

In a TikTok video posted on Feb. 7, Yu said that he and his friends were having a meal at a friend's house when one of them (let's call him Z) revealed that he was a close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

Z's girlfriend, whom he was living with, had tested positive for Covid-19.

When the group asked if he had taken any precautions like wearing a mask when interacting with his girlfriend, Z said he hadn't.

"He said no, they were just like living normally."

Despite this, Z still came over for a meal instead of staying home.

However, Yu did not clarify if Z took an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) before coming over.

Z did not inform anyone about his situation before the meet up.

"He didn't tell us about it, because we then would have told him like 'Please don't come.'"

"Be responsible"

Yu said that his friend "very possibly" could have been infectious when he attended the gathering, possibly infecting everyone present at the meet up.

The host of the gathering is currently living with his parents and siblings.

"Now, I have to worry about self-isolating at home," Yu said, "if not I'd possibly pass it (the virus) over to my parents and my sister. "

Yu urged those who have been in contact with a positive Covid-19 case to stay at home and isolate themselves until they test negative.

"Be responsible... Honestly, you wouldn't know but people might have already died because of you."

Addressing the issue in the video, which has gotten more than half a million views so far, placed Yu in a difficult position as he spoke up against his friend.

Nonetheless, he believed that it was necessary to share his views on the matter.

In another video posted yesterday (Feb. 8), Yu highlighted how important it is to "stay safe and not 'propel' the spread of Covid-19."

He went on to say that he wasn't too concerned about catching the virus. But, he was worried about those who are more vulnerable like his parents or the elderly folks whom he may come into contact with.

Beyond this group, Yu said that he could pass it to his sister who is travelling soon if he was infectious.

Speaking about the inconveniences of catching the virus, he added:

"They already have plans overseas and if they become positive, they have to cancel all their plans. It brings about so much trouble that one would not expect."

Yu cancelled his plans for the week ahead and chose to self-isolate in his room. He wears a mask when leaving his room to use the toilet and his family places food outside his door for him.

Many netizens praise Yu for speaking up about the matter and taking the initiative to self-isolate. One said:

"Props to you for highlighting this...Thanking you on behalf of all S’poreans."

What to do when you are in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case

If you come into close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, minimise contact with the person immediately.

You should take an ART at home within 24 hours of your last contact with the person.

Also, you may receive a Health Risk Warning from the Ministry of Health via SMS if you were identified as a close contact through TraceTogether or SafeEntry records.

Over the next 7 days, you should take an ART and get a negative result before leaving home.

Find more details here.

Top images via Jason Yu's TikTok and IG.