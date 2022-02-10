Back

S'porean man blasts friend who attended CNY gathering despite being close contact of Covid-19 case

He shared his thoughts about what happened on TikTok.

Alfie Kwa | February 10, 2022, 10:39 AM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

With the sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases reported — numbering in the tens of thousands in the past days — people are understandably concerned about the spread of the virus during the Chinese New Year festivities.

Jason Yu, who is a local singer and songwriter, shared his frustration with a friend who came to a friend's house during Chinese New year despite being in close contact with a positive case:

@jasonyuuu Just a rant #covid #covid19 ♬ original sound - Jason Yu

"He very well could have Covid-19"

In a TikTok video posted on Feb. 7, Yu said that he and his friends were having a meal at a friend's house when one of them (let's call him Z) revealed that he was a close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

Z's girlfriend, whom he was living with, had tested positive for Covid-19.

When the group asked if he had taken any precautions like wearing a mask when interacting with his girlfriend, Z said he hadn't.

"He said no, they were just like living normally."

Despite this, Z still came over for a meal instead of staying home.

"He very well could have Covid-19"

However, Yu did not clarify if Z took an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) before coming over.

Z did not inform anyone about his situation before the meet up.

"He didn't tell us about it, because we then would have told him like 'Please don't come.'"

"Be responsible"

Yu said that his friend "very possibly" could have been infectious when he attended the gathering, possibly infecting everyone present at the meet up.

The host of the gathering is currently living with his parents and siblings.

"Now, I have to worry about self-isolating at home," Yu said, "if not I'd possibly pass it (the virus) over to my parents and my sister. "

Yu urged those who have been in contact with a positive Covid-19 case to stay at home and isolate themselves until they test negative.

"Be responsible... Honestly, you wouldn't know but people might have already died because of you."

Addressing the issue in the video, which has gotten more than half a million views so far, placed Yu in a difficult position as he spoke up against his friend.

Nonetheless, he believed that it was necessary to share his views on the matter.

In another video posted yesterday (Feb. 8), Yu highlighted how important it is to "stay safe and not 'propel' the spread of Covid-19."

@jasonyuuu Reply to @musicianmandy #covid #covid19 ♬ original sound - Jason Yu

He went on to say that he wasn't too concerned about catching the virus. But, he was worried about those who are more vulnerable like his parents or the elderly folks whom he may come into contact with.

Beyond this group, Yu said that he could pass it to his sister who is travelling soon if he was infectious.

Speaking about the inconveniences of catching the virus, he added:

"They already have plans overseas and if they become positive, they have to cancel all their plans. It brings about so much trouble that one would not expect."

Yu cancelled his plans for the week ahead and chose to self-isolate in his room. He wears a mask when leaving his room to use the toilet and his family places food outside his door for him.

@jasonyuuu Reply to @blacksheep_512 how I have my meals now thanks mom #selfisolation ♬ original sound - Jason Yu

Many netizens praise Yu for speaking up about the matter and taking the initiative to self-isolate. One said:

"Props to you for highlighting this...Thanking you on behalf of all S’poreans."

What to do when you are in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case

If you come into close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, minimise contact with the person immediately.

You should take an ART at home within 24 hours of your last contact with the person.

Also, you may receive a Health Risk Warning from the Ministry of Health via SMS if you were identified as a close contact through TraceTogether or SafeEntry records.

Over the next 7 days, you should take an ART and get a negative result before leaving home.

Find more details here.

Related

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Jason Yu's TikTok and IG. 

S'pore to launch satellite to 250km above Earth, with first locally-designed space camera

Made in Singapore.

February 10, 2022, 12:59 PM

Spotted wood owls caught snuggling on camera at Pasir Ris Park

Awwww.

February 10, 2022, 12:55 PM

This group of NUS students have some pretty neat inventions that can potentially change the world

Featuring a Nobel Prize winner for physics.

February 10, 2022, 12:30 PM

Woman gives birth in ComfortDelGro taxi on Jan. 13, cabby hopes to reach out

That's one way to make an entrance.

February 10, 2022, 12:03 PM

Lawyer for 2005 Orchard Road body parts murderer explains why he doesn’t look for ‘truth’ in criminal cases

There are many different truths, but a lawyer’s job is to focus on facts, evidence, and how to interpret them.

February 10, 2022, 09:18 AM

Iris Koh, Healing the Divide founder, raises S$30,000 out of S$100,000 in 1 day to foot legal fees

She has her supporters.

February 10, 2022, 04:31 AM

'Gang is bullsh*t': Ex-offender in S'pore severs gang ties for son during gang renunciation process in prison

He spent 16 years of his life in prison because of gangs.

February 10, 2022, 03:40 AM

10,314 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 4 more deaths

The weekly infection rate has risen to 2.00.

February 09, 2022, 10:21 PM

Screenshots of emails show S'pore employees making sexual comments about job applicants

Absolutely inappropriate.

February 09, 2022, 09:34 PM

Pasir Ris police officers on patrol catch 2 people at stairwell looking like they were vaping & turns out 1 of them was

If the police sees you vaping, they have to act on it.

February 09, 2022, 07:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.