'No evidence of new wave' despite uptick in daily Covid-19 cases: Ong Ye Kung

Ong added that the ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Fiona Tan | May 13, 2022, 12:32 AM

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said there is no evidence of a new Covid-19 wave, and Singapore should be able to see through the recent uptick in cases without the need to adjust Safe Management Measures (SMMs.)

Uptick in Covid-19 cases

Ong said this in response to the recent uptick in daily Covid-19 cases in Singapore through a Facebook post on May 12.

According to the Ministry of Health's website, the number of cases increased from 2,271 on May 9 to 4,831 on May 10, before falling to 3,870 on May 11.

The week-on-week infection ratio also has risen above 1 since May 9.

This suggests the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There are 3,645 new cases today (May 12) and the week-on-week ratio is 1.49.

'No evidence of a new wave'

Ong noted that some members of the public are concerned about the recent rise in Covid-19 cases and may wonder if this will result in a change in SMMs.

While there is an uptick in community cases, the number of cases is not doubling every few days.

"There is no evidence of a new wave," Ong said.

The health minister said the rise in Covid-19 cases is expected since Singapore has eased most of its Covid-19 measures and most social activities have been allowed to resume.

Not likely to adjust SMMs

Ong added that there should not be a need to adjust the current SMMs as there is a "strong resilience" to the Covid-19 virus.

This is because those who were previously infected have recovered from Covid-19, and majority of the population has been vaccinated against the virus.

Ong noted that most of the Covid-19 patients show mild symptoms and are recovering "uneventfully" at home.

There has not been a rise of severe Covid-19 cases in hospitals and ICUs.

Therefore, Ong believes Singapore should be able to see through the recent uptick of cases.

MOH to monitor situation closely

However, Ong added that the ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Things can change very quickly, especially if a new variant was to emerge, he cautioned.

At the end of his post, Ong reminded the public to not let their guards down and to continue exercising their personal and social responsibility at all times while enjoying "this period of respite".

