Covid-19: S'pore weekly infection growth rate above 1 for 1st time since Apr. 23

Covid-19 update.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 08, 2022, 10:30 PM

The weekly infection growth rate for Covid-19 in Singapore has rose above 1, according to the daily update on Covid-19 situation provided by the Ministry of Health.

A figure above 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

Image via MOH

There were 2,423 new Covid-19 cases reported, as of 12pm on May 8.

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 2,269

Imported cases: 154

Deaths: 2

The country has recorded 1,217,922 Covid-19 cases and 1,352 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 2,125 (1,993 local cases + 132 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.01

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 240

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 15

In ICU: 6

Top image by Mothership.

