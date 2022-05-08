Covid-19: S'pore weekly infection growth rate above 1 for 1st time since Apr. 23

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The weekly infection growth rate for Covid-19 in Singapore has rose above 1, according to the daily update on Covid-19 situation provided by the Ministry of Health.
A figure above 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.
There were 2,423 new Covid-19 cases reported, as of 12pm on May 8.
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 2,269
Imported cases: 154
Deaths: 2
The country has recorded 1,217,922 Covid-19 cases and 1,352 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 2,125 (1,993 local cases + 132 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.01
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 240
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 15
In ICU: 6
