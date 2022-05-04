Back

McDonald's S'pore launching sweet & spicy Korean burgers on May 5, 2022

Seoul food.

Fasiha Nazren | May 04, 2022, 11:12 AM

Events

Overseas University Education Fair

07 May 2022

11am - 5pm | Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific 1 & 2

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

McDonald's Singapore is launching a new burger on May 5.

Called the Jjang! Jjang! burger (from S$7.20), it is a sweet and spicy Korean-inspired burger.

Photo from McDonald's.

For those who don't know, jjang (짱) means "amazing" in Korean.

The Jjang! Jjang! burger comes in two variations: Chicken and beef.

The chicken version consists of a crispy-battered chicken thigh marinated with a sweet and spicy Korean sauce.

The beef version consists of a classic quarter pounder beef patty coated in sweet and spicy Korean sauce.

Meals from S$9.55

One can also opt for the Jjang! Jjang! Special (from S$9.55), which includes a Jjang! Jjang! burger, Yuzu McFizz and fries.

Photo from McDonald's.

There is also the McDonald's 2x Value Meal (from S$16.90), which includes the Jjang! Jjang! Burger, McSpicy, two small drinks and two medium fries.

Photo from McDonald's.

Top image from McDonald's.

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out?

Father of missing M'sian woman clarifies rumours, pleads for daughter's return on Wang Lei's livestream

He said there has been no evidence that she had left Malaysia or was kidnapped.

May 04, 2022, 02:56 PM

Woman walks into ultra clean glass wall at Raffles City Putien, compensated with 10% discount & free dishes

She was on her way to the toilet.

May 04, 2022, 02:10 PM

S'pore's press freedom ranking jumps from 160 to 139

Its overall score has dropped marginally.

May 04, 2022, 01:31 PM

Half-naked drunk man bleeding from head at Clarke Quay taken to SGH

SCDF said one person was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

May 04, 2022, 01:28 PM

Dad, 38, brings daughter, 2, on 166km cycling trip around S'pore in 17 hours

They started in Yishun and ended in Yishun.

May 04, 2022, 12:10 PM

Popular Teochew Meat Puff stall reopens at Bedok Central pasar malam, Woodlands stall closes down

Slightly more expensive but expected.

May 04, 2022, 03:40 AM

2 men use The Force to stop vehicles & cross road during 'red man' signal in Tampines

They trusted their feelings.

May 03, 2022, 10:51 PM

Driver of M'sian Proton X50 caught on camera scratching Honda Civic in Jalan Besar

Apparently over a parking dispute.

May 03, 2022, 07:18 PM

Massive queue for boat ride as S'poreans flock to Pulau Ubin on Labour Day holiday

Not quite the peaceful outing in nature.

May 03, 2022, 04:54 PM

Nic & Tom Eatery in Serangoon Gardens closing down in June 2022 due to expensive rental

Oh nooooooo.

May 03, 2022, 04:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.