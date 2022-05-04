McDonald's S'pore launching sweet & spicy Korean burgers on May 5, 2022

McDonald's Singapore is launching a new burger on May 5.

Called the Jjang! Jjang! burger (from S$7.20), it is a sweet and spicy Korean-inspired burger.

For those who don't know, jjang (짱) means "amazing" in Korean.

The Jjang! Jjang! burger comes in two variations: Chicken and beef.

The chicken version consists of a crispy-battered chicken thigh marinated with a sweet and spicy Korean sauce.

The beef version consists of a classic quarter pounder beef patty coated in sweet and spicy Korean sauce.

Meals from S$9.55

One can also opt for the Jjang! Jjang! Special (from S$9.55), which includes a Jjang! Jjang! burger, Yuzu McFizz and fries.

There is also the McDonald's 2x Value Meal (from S$16.90), which includes the Jjang! Jjang! Burger, McSpicy, two small drinks and two medium fries.

Top image from McDonald's.