Marina Bay Sands organises Movies in the Sky at 56 stories high for S$48/pax

Wind in your face.

Mandy How | May 27, 2022, 08:26 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

If you're bored of just dining out and going to the movies in Singapore, there will soon be the option of doing the same thing... 56 stories up.

Marina Bay Sands is organising Movies in the Sky in June and July 2022, where you can take part in outdoor movie screenings at the SkyPark Observation Deck in Marina Bay Sands hotel.

Photo via Marina Bay Sands

12 movies across four weeks

From June 9 to July 2, Movies in the Sky will screen a total of 12 movies, happening every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8:30pm.

Titles include "Free Guy", "Little Women", "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings", and "Spider-Man No Way Home", to name a few.

A collaboration with outdoor cinema start-up Cinewav, the experience promises "panoramic views and immersive audio" as it takes place against the backdrop of Singapore's skyline.

But it's not for free, or even for cheap.

Tickets to the event cost S$48 per pax, a price that includes entry to the SkyPark Observation Deck (worth S$26).

If you'd like to eat as you watch the movie, you can buy them at CÉ LA VI’s kiosk selling "light bites and beverages", located next to the screenings.

The kiosk only runs from Wednesdays to Fridays, between 4pm and 10:30pm.

Viewers are not allowed to bring outside food and drink to the venue, a spokesperson for Marina Bay Sands clarified.

The recliner floor sofas used are custom-designed by Nine.N, which affords a different experience from your usual cinema posture.

Photo via Klook

However, you'll have to bring your own headphones along to the event, which non-audiophiles may consider a hassle.

You can book your tickets from Klook. Each session is limited to 100 people.

Top image via Marina Bay Sands

