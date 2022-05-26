Line Friends’ BT21: 4.5m-tall inflatable display & themed glamping at Jewel Changi from May 27 - Jul. 17, 2022

Here's one reason BTS and Line Friends' BT21 fans should check out Jewel Changi, even if they have no travel plans.

From May 27 to July 17, 2022, you can meet the gang, including a 4.5 metre-tall inflatable display of Van, the BT21 guardian space robot, at Jewel Changi.

4.5 metre-tall inflatable display

A giant inflatable BT21 character named Van that stands 4.5 metres tall will be perched on a boombox at the Shiseido Forest Valley at level 1.

Besides being able to light up at night, the inflatable sits on top of a light interactive galactic floor that changes its colours when you step on it.

For the uninitiated, Van is a guardian space robot who protects the BT21 group.

BT21 is a series of Line Friends characters created by BTS.

Snap pictures with BT21

The rest of BT21 characters are scattered across five locations in the Canopy Park on level 5.

Heart-headed Tata will greet you at the entrance arch with colourful lighted musical notes setting the beat.

Head over to the Beach Party where the alpaca character, RJ, is standing by the microphone, and the blue koala, Koya, is floating on a giant vinyl with maracas by the side.

Light up the motion-sensor dance floor with a heart pose at pony character Mang's dance floor.

Pose with the rabbit, Cooky, in front of a graffiti wall.

Shooky, a cookie with limbs, and puppy, Chimmy, are ready to busk in a street performance.

You can also display your DJ name on the On-Air panel by keying your name into the tablet.

Join all the characters for the grand finale at the Petal Garden in Canopy Park.

You can change the stage and speaker truss lights by fiddling with the clickable buttons of the interactive DJ console before snapping a picture.

BT21-themed glampicnic & glamping

If you want to eat, sleep, and breathe BT21, here's your chance.

Glampicnic

Jewel Changi offers BT21-themed glampicnic tents for daytime gatherings.

You can bring your own picnic basket or pre-order from Changi Eats.

Available from 12pm to 4pm daily, each glampicnic tent accommodates up to six guests.

The glampicnic package includes the following:

BT21-themed glamp

Picnic set-up with disposable cutleries

Exclusive BT21 Tote Bags (up to two per glamp)

One single-use carpark coupon

Cooler box

Charging points

Bluetooth speaker

Changi Eats discount code of S$10 off minimum spend of S$50

The glampicnic package is priced at S$160 from Monday to Thursday and S$180 from Friday to Sunday.

Glampcation

To further soak up the BT21 theme "under the stars" with a view of the HSBC Rain Vortex, check out the glampcation package.

Located at the top-most level of Jewel at Cloud9 Piazza, each glamp tent is decked out in BT21-themed decoration.

Available from 6pm to 10am the next day, each glam tent accommodates up to four guests.

The 2D1N glampcation package includes the following:

BT21-themed glamp

Two queen-sized air-beds

Exclusive BT21 T-Shirt collectibles (up to two per glamp, while stocks last)

Canopy Park tickets (single day entry ticket per person)

Showers at Changi Lounge

One single-use carpark coupon

Amenity kit with dental kit, shampoo, and shower gel

Cooler box

Bottled water

Charging points

Bluetooth speaker

Changi Eats discount code of S$10 off minimum spend of S$50

The glampcation package is priced at S$320 from Monday to Thursday and S$360 from Friday to Sunday.

The glampicnic and glampcation packages are available for booking daily, from May 27 to June 26, 2022.

BT21 merchandise

When you shop and dine at Jewel from May 27 to July 17, 2022, you can get BT21 merchandise.

The purchase-with-purchase merchandise includes a crossbody/ sling bag at S$8 each or a packing cube set at S$10.

You can purchase these merchandise with a minimum spend of S$50 at Jewel in a single receipt.

Shoppers can receive a S$10 Jewel voucher when they charge a minimum nett spend of S$100 (in maximum two same-day receipts) on their Citi Mastercard credit card.

Fans can also get their hands on the latest BT21 plushies, apparel, stationery, and other interesting merchandise from the pop-store store on level 1, available from May 27 and July 17, 2022.

K-pop inspired light & sound show

Catch the new K-pop inspired light and sound show featuring upbeat music at the HSBC Rain Vortex.

The new show commences on May 26 and runs from 7:30pm, 8:30pm, and 9:30pm daily, until July 17, 2022.

Movie nights at Canopy Park

Movie buffs can consider taking their movie nights to the Foggy Bowls at Jewel Changi's Canopy Park.

Available from May 26 to June 25, 2022, the sessions are available for bookings at 10pm, from Thursday to Sunday nights.

The venue boasts dedicated seating pods, personal headsets, and blockbusters such as animated films "Sing", "Coco", and "Up".

Top images by Jewel Changi.