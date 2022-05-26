Don’t worry, we got chickens: S'pore poultry supplier pledges to up production before M'sia export ban

Kee Song, a certified chicken supply company in Singapore, has decided to increase its chicken production before Malaysia halts the export of chickens from June 1 onwards.

Processing as much as they

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday (May 25), Kee Song showed its workers processing many raw chickens.

The company said it will process "as much fresh chicken during this period to ensure there's more stocks available before the ban kicks in".

The video was accompanied by the caption: "Fret not, we're working extra hard to provide the best while we can."

High demand for fresh chickens

Malaysia announced that it will stop the export of live chicken to address its local shortage of the poultry. One of the countries that is expected to be most affected by this ban is Singapore.

According to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), about 34 per cent of Singapore's chicken imports in 2021 were from Malaysia.

Almost all are imported as live chickens which are slaughtered and chilled in Singapore.

Since the announcement of the ban was first made public, Singaporeans flocked to several wet markets and supermarkets in the country to stock up on fresh chicken.

Kee Song also said it experienced "extremely high volume traffic" on its website after Malaysia announced the ban.

"Our entire company is on 24 hours shift to hype up our production volume in the coming days to meet our customers demand. [...] For those that is experiencing difficulty browsing our site may try to visit the site when the traffic volume is lower between 12am to 5am."

On Wednesday (May 25), Kee Song stated that its server was upgraded to "meet the demand".

Top images via Kee Song/TikTok.