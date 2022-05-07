Back

Jay Chou & wife Hannah Quinlivan welcome 3rd child

A baby girl.

May 07, 2022

Mandopop singer Jay Chou, 43, and wife Hannah Quinlivan, 28, announced the birth of their third child, a baby girl, on Friday (May 6).

It's a baby girl

Chou posted a photo of the newborn girl on his Instagram page with the caption: "Thank God for this beautiful gift!"

Meanwhile, Quinlivan, posted a black-and-white photo of two pairs of hands— presumably hers and Chou's— holding on to the baby's small feet.

In her caption, she wrote: "Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just HOW BIG IT REALLY IS."

She also thanked the medical staff who took care of her and the baby.

Have two other children

Chou and Quinlivan have two other children— daughter Hathaway, six, and son Romeo, four.

Photo via Hannah Quinlivan/IG.

They first announced that they were expecting a third child in January 2022.

Top images via Jay Chou's Instagram page.

