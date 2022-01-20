Jay Chou & wife Hannah Quinlivan expecting 3rd child

Mandopop singer Jay Chou and wife Hannah Quinlivan are expecting their third child.

This baby announcement comes a day after Chou's birthday (Jan. 18).

Baby number three

On Jan. 19, the 43-year-old shared the news on his Instagram page.

The picture in the post showed off Quinlivan's visibly pregnant belly.

According to Chou's caption, he had initially planned to announce it after the child has been born, but was unable to hide it.

"This is the most beautiful gift," he said, alluding to his recent birthday.

He also added a pregnancy-related pun on his caption, which rhymed in Chinese.

Celebrities such as Vanness Wu, Dee Tsu, Shawn Yue, Blackie Chen, and Mandopop band Mayday have relayed their congratulations in the comments section.

Baby's gender not revealed yet

28-year-old Quinlivan has also posted on her Instagram page to share the good news.

Unlike Chou, she chose to share pictures of the family and coloured party shades.

The celebrity couple presently has two children — six-year-old Hathaway and four-year-old Romeo.

They just celebrated their seventh anniversary on Jan. 17.

Top images via Jay Chou's Instagram page.