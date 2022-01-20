Back

Jay Chou & wife Hannah Quinlivan expecting 3rd child

Wouldn't you like some of their genes.

Karen Lui | January 20, 2022, 12:44 PM

Mandopop singer Jay Chou and wife Hannah Quinlivan are expecting their third child.

This baby announcement comes a day after Chou's birthday (Jan. 18).

Baby number three

On Jan. 19, the 43-year-old shared the news on his Instagram page.

The picture in the post showed off Quinlivan's visibly pregnant belly.

According to Chou's caption, he had initially planned to announce it after the child has been born, but was unable to hide it.

"This is the most beautiful gift," he said, alluding to his recent birthday.

He also added a pregnancy-related pun on his caption, which rhymed in Chinese.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jay Chou 周杰倫 (@jaychou)

Celebrities such as Vanness Wu, Dee Tsu, Shawn Yue, Blackie Chen, and Mandopop band Mayday have relayed their congratulations in the comments section.

Baby's gender not revealed yet

28-year-old Quinlivan has also posted on her Instagram page to share the good news.

Unlike Chou, she chose to share pictures of the family and coloured party shades.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Hannah (@hannah_quinlivan)

The celebrity couple presently has two children — six-year-old Hathaway and four-year-old Romeo.

They just celebrated their seventh anniversary on Jan. 17.

Photo via Hannah Quinlivan's Instagram page.

Read more

Top images via Jay Chou's Instagram page.

