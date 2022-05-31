Tourist on Japan's package tour trial tests positive for Covid-19, to be quarantined in repurposed facility

Japan's reopening is off to a rocky start as a traveller from Thailand has tested positive for Covid-19.

The country started welcoming tourists through a trial reopening on May 24 and is set to allow up to 20,000 daily foreign arrivals, including tourists on package tours from June 10.

The Japan Times reported that the Thai tourist, who was part of a tour group travelling in Oita Prefecture, complained of a sore throat on May 30. The person tested positive for Covid-19, and the tour was subsequently cancelled.

The individual is expected to quarantine in a repurposed facility, and three close contacts are in isolation at a separate hotel after testing negative on ART tests.

