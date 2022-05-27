Back

Japan to open to visitors from low-risk countries, such as S'pore, but they must be in tour groups

Individual tourists travelling alone will not be granted entry.

Belmont Lay | May 27, 2022, 03:55 AM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Japan will from June 10, 2022 let in tourists from 98 countries and territories, including Singapore, the United States, China, Australia and South Korea, Nikkei Asia and The Standard reported.

Details about the opening up of the land of the rising sun was released by the Japanese government on May 26.

No unescorted travellers

However, no individual tourist travelling alone will be granted entry.

Tour guides will accompany the groups to carefully monitor activities of visitors during the trips.

Visitors are to be part of guided tour groups sponsored by Japanese travel agencies and similar organisations that bring in visitors.

In other words, only escorted tour groups will be allowed.

"Blue" group of countries

Visitors from these approved 98 countries and territories are categorised into a "blue" group that constitutes the lowest-risk group, where even travellers unvaccinated against Covid-19 will also be allowed into Japan.

All travellers will be effectively exempted from virus testing and self-quarantine, even if they have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to NHK World.

Officials will start processing visas for the group tours on June 10, Nikkei Asia reported.

Slowly opening up

But this marks a significant change.

Border controls in Japan have been in place for about two years.

Japan prime minister Kishida Fumio said his government will double its current cap on the number of arrivals from overseas to 20,000 per day from June 1.

The figure will include foreign sightseers.

However, it will take time for Japan's inbound tourism to return to its pre-pandemic levels, when foreign visitors topped 30 million per year.

Since May 24, the transport and tourism ministry in Japan has been inviting travel company employees from Australia, Singapore, Thailand and the U.S. for small-scale test tours of Japan, Kyodo News reported.

Top photo via Unsplash

Korean primary schoolboy caught recording female schoolmate while she was using the toilet

The victim's mother says that her daughter finds it 'painful' when she runs into the offender in school.

May 27, 2022, 01:58 AM

S'pore man, 33, slapped with fresh charge for raping woman, 61, at exercise corner while out on bail

The judge rejected his latest application for bail.

May 27, 2022, 01:04 AM

BTS to join Joe Biden at White House to discuss 'Asian inclusion' & 'anti-Asian hate crimes'

The group has previously condemned racial discrimination.

May 26, 2022, 11:59 PM

Woodlands Checkpoint to be expanded, govt to take back 9 Marsiling HDB blocks

HDB will build about 1,100 replacement flats in a new precinct at Woodlands Street 13.

May 26, 2022, 09:33 PM

OCBC ordered to set aside S$330m regulatory capital over 'deficiencies' in managing phishing scams

The scams came to light in Dec. 2021.

May 26, 2022, 09:10 PM

Don’t worry, we got chickens: S'pore poultry supplier pledges to up production before M'sia export ban

Chicken overload.

May 26, 2022, 08:04 PM

Converse S'pore having buy-1-get-1-free promo on selected shoes from May 27 - May 31, 2022 at IMM outlet

More shoes.

May 26, 2022, 06:52 PM

Pet dog euthanised after slipping out of open gate & getting involved in hit-&-run at Paya Lebar

The owner is appealing for witnesses.

May 26, 2022, 06:50 PM

Up to 60% off: Takashimaya holding 4 mega sales from May 26 to July 14, 2022

Every smart shopper needs a practical shopping strategy.

May 26, 2022, 05:40 PM

Thai cafe to stop selling drinks in phallic bags due to 'many sensitive issues'

Whelp.

May 26, 2022, 05:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.