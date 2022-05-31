Back

Ex-Channel 8 actor Hugo Ng says it’s ‘stupid' for S’poreans not to buy HDB flats

The actor praised the public housing scheme in Singapore, highlighting the subsidises offered by the government.

Karen Lui | May 31, 2022, 06:31 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former Channel 8 actor Hugo Ng, who was born in Singapore but is best known for his work in Hong Kong, has purchased an HDB flat in Singapore.

He acted in Channel 8 dramas, such as "The Awakening 2" (1984), "Takeover" (1985) and "Men Of Valour" (1986), while the TVB dramas he appeared in include “Brother’s Keeper II (2016)” and “Burning Hands (2017)”.

Sings praises of Singapore's public housing

The 62-year-old told Hong Kong media outlet HK01 that he splashed out HK$4 million (S$700,000) on a 1,400-square-foot HDB flat, which he reportedly paid for in full.

While he did not specify if his "spacious" flat is a four or five-room one, he confirmed that it has three bedrooms.

Ng's reason for the sudden purchase? His 23-year-old son, who is finishing his studies in the UK, will be living and working in Singapore in the near future.

Photo via Hugo Ng's Weibo Page.

The actor praised the public housing scheme in Singapore, adding that it would be "stupid" for citizens not to buy an HDB flat as they are subsidised by the government.

He estimated that a private apartment in Singapore of the same size would cost around HK$8 million to HK$9 million (S$1.4 million to S$1.5 million).

Rented luxury seafront apartment in Penang

Due to the nature of his job, Ng splits his time between mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia.

In 2019, Ng rented a 4,000-square-foot luxury seafront apartment in Penang, Malaysia for HK$17,000 (S$3,000) a month.

He and his wife, Lily Chung, did so with the intention to make Malaysia their permanent home, and wanted to continue living there even after retiring.

Photo via Hugo Ng's Weibo Page.

Three months after signing the rental contract, Malaysia shut its borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, he was unable to return to the country after wrapping up his work overseas and ended up paying a year's worth of rent despite not stepping foot in the house for the entire duration.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images via Hugo Ng's Weibo page.

Parents called out for letting young boy steer BMW along road in Katong

Children in such positions take the place of the airbag.

May 31, 2022, 07:00 PM

Aussie man, 59, brawls with kangaroo for 6 minutes after it tried to attack his dogs

"I thought, well, this thing means business. It's going to mongrel me real good so I took it to the ground. It's the only way I could deal with it," said Cliff Des.

May 31, 2022, 06:14 PM

Jurong West landlord wants S$10 more for tenant to charge laptop, imposes list of don'ts for renting S$750 room

How to extract all residual value from your HDB flat as a landlord.

May 31, 2022, 04:11 PM

Man seen spying on foreign workers relaxing at Jurong East field with binoculars for several months

The man has reportedly been doing this since the start of 2022.

May 31, 2022, 04:05 PM

Shake Shack S'pore to launch nasi lemak-inspired Sambal Mayo Burger on June 1, 2022

Shiok.

May 31, 2022, 03:16 PM

Bangladeshi worker, 37, dies after falling 20m from West Coast condominium

This marks the third work-related death in almost a week.

May 31, 2022, 02:18 PM

Rain expected in S'pore over 4 days but max temperatures still 34°C

Might get cooler, might also be extra humid.

May 31, 2022, 01:40 PM

Tourist on Japan's package tour trial tests positive for Covid-19, to be quarantined in repurposed facility

Three close contacts are in isolation.

May 31, 2022, 11:08 AM

'He's just one voice', Abdul Somad Batubara doesn't represent everybody in Indonesia: Terrorism expert

Indonesia's counterterrorism agency and largest Muslim organisation have spoken out against the preacher.

May 31, 2022, 10:47 AM

A S'porean's Instagram post ended up as evidence in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case

He uploaded the post without expecting anything.

May 31, 2022, 10:33 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.