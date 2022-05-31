Ex-Channel 8 actor Hugo Ng says it’s ‘stupid' for S’poreans not to buy HDB flats

Former Channel 8 actor Hugo Ng, who was born in Singapore but is best known for his work in Hong Kong, has purchased an HDB flat in Singapore.

He acted in Channel 8 dramas, such as "The Awakening 2" (1984), "Takeover" (1985) and "Men Of Valour" (1986), while the TVB dramas he appeared in include “Brother’s Keeper II (2016)” and “Burning Hands (2017)”.

Sings praises of Singapore's public housing

The 62-year-old told Hong Kong media outlet HK01 that he splashed out HK$4 million (S$700,000) on a 1,400-square-foot HDB flat, which he reportedly paid for in full.

While he did not specify if his "spacious" flat is a four or five-room one, he confirmed that it has three bedrooms.

Ng's reason for the sudden purchase? His 23-year-old son, who is finishing his studies in the UK, will be living and working in Singapore in the near future.

The actor praised the public housing scheme in Singapore, adding that it would be "stupid" for citizens not to buy an HDB flat as they are subsidised by the government.

He estimated that a private apartment in Singapore of the same size would cost around HK$8 million to HK$9 million (S$1.4 million to S$1.5 million).

Rented luxury seafront apartment in Penang

Due to the nature of his job, Ng splits his time between mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia.

In 2019, Ng rented a 4,000-square-foot luxury seafront apartment in Penang, Malaysia for HK$17,000 (S$3,000) a month.

He and his wife, Lily Chung, did so with the intention to make Malaysia their permanent home, and wanted to continue living there even after retiring.

Three months after signing the rental contract, Malaysia shut its borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, he was unable to return to the country after wrapping up his work overseas and ended up paying a year's worth of rent despite not stepping foot in the house for the entire duration.

Top images via Hugo Ng's Weibo page.