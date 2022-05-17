Girls’ Generation will make a comeback & release new album for 15th anniversary

K-pop group Girls' Generation is reportedly making a comeback in August as an eight-member troupe to celebrate their 15th anniversary, according to South Korean media.

This was first reported by Sports Seoul on May 17, and was subsequently reposted on Naver.

The girl group also will also appear on television shows and their own reality show, according to Soompi.

No other information about the comeback has been revealed.

The official Facebook page of the girl group shared the Naver article, stirring excitement amongst their fans who are known as SONEs.

None of the members have publicly acknowledged or reacted to the news on their Instagram pages at the time of writing.

Last album released in 2017

Girls' Generation debuted as a nine-member group in 2007.

After former member Jessica departed the group in September 2014, the group continued performing as an eight-member group.

The group's last album, "Holiday Night", was released in July 2017 to commemorate their 10th anniversary.

In October 2017, the group's agency, SM Entertainment, announced that three members — Tiffany, Sooyoung, and Seohyun — were not renewing their contracts with the company.

The group has not made any comebacks since.

The remaining five members — Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Yoona — who were still signed to the company formed a unit group, Oh!GG, and released a single "Lil' Touch" in September 2018.

The closest to a reunion that fans ever got was when they performed at a manager's wedding in 2020.

Top image by SM Entertainment's website.