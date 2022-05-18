Woman makes dress out of FairPrice plastic bags, wears it at FairPrice Finest supermarket

A woman in Singapore, who made a dress out of hundreds of Singapore Pools betting slips, has outdone herself by making another dress using used FairPrice plastic bags.

She took to TikTok to showcase her new creation.

She showed the process of putting together the dress made out of used plastic bags in at least two videos.

The process involved collecting the used bags and assembling them by stitching them together on a dress.

Final product revealed

To top it off, a woman was made to wear the dress -- right outside a FairPrice Finest outlet.

However, it is not known if she is the creator of the dress or just a model for it.

The final product, which looked like it utilised at least a few hundred plastic bags, nonetheless caught the attention of people.

As to how the woman even got to be in the dress, one video showed her changed into the outfit in the public toilet -- and then parading down the toilet aisle in it.

