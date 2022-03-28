Woman adorns dress with plenty of S'pore Pools betting slips as that's what legal gambling wrought

A woman in Singapore has taken to TikTok to showcase her dress that could easily cost more than most dresses on sale today -- because it is adorned with hundreds of Singapore Pools betting slips.

In a series of six videos, the woman could be seen prancing around in the dress and posing for a photoshoot.

S$20,000 spent?

On Facebook, where one of the videos was reposted, a person claiming to be the friend of the woman in the Singapore Pools betting slips dress said more than S$20,000 was spent on bets to achieve this pink and white look.

The caption also said: "She said spending money for donations Singapore pool 🤣"

This claim does not appear far-fetched, as each betting slip showed bets placed on multiple 4D numbers.

In another video, she was seen additionally tossing two handfuls of betting slips into the air, while prancing in her dress made out of betting slips.

A closer look at the woman's TikTok account showed scribblings of four-digit numbers in a notebook, as she appears to be a frequent punter who likes to bet on 4D.

Gamblers build Singapore

Besides rightfully condemning gambling and discouraging the practice, the contributions of punters has to be acknowledged as they allowed public infrastructure to be built in Singapore.

Established since Jan. 1, 1988, the Tote Board holds the legal right to operate 4D, Toto, Singapore Sweep, sports betting and horse betting in Singapore through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Singapore Pools.

Tote Board channels the gaming revenue from Singapore Pools and Singapore Turf Club, together with the collection of casino entry levy, to support worthy causes in the community.

The national stadium and Gardens by the Bay are some of the public infrastructure that were built using funds from the Tote Board derived from punters.

