Almost 18kg of heroin seized at Woodlands Checkpoint, 3 suspects arrested

Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers stopped an attempt by a suspect in a Malaysia-registered car to smuggle drugs via the Woodlands Checkpoint on May 18, 2022.

17.7 kg of heroin, 261 grams of crystal methamphetamine (Ice), and 2 grams of Ecstasy tablets were recovered. The 28-year-old driver was arrested.

Enforcement operations were carried out afterwards on the same day and May 19 by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

It ended with the arrest of two other Malaysian suspects, believed to be the intended recipients of the drugs, in the vicinity of Bedok North Street 1, said the agencies in a joint press release.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

CNA reported that this was the largest seizure of heroin since 2001 which was 34.8 kilograms.

Offenders may face the gallows if found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) or 250g of methamphetamine.

A father and son duo was arrested by CNB over a week ago after offices seized close to S$1 million in drugs from Braddell Hill.

Top photos from CNB.