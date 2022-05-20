Back

Almost 18kg of heroin seized at Woodlands Checkpoint, 3 suspects arrested

The largest seizure of heroin since 2001.

Irwan Shah | May 20, 2022, 09:19 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers stopped an attempt by a suspect in a Malaysia-registered car to smuggle drugs via the Woodlands Checkpoint on May 18, 2022.

17.7 kg of heroin, 261 grams of crystal methamphetamine (Ice), and 2 grams of Ecstasy tablets were recovered. The 28-year-old driver was arrested.

Enforcement operations were carried out afterwards on the same day and May 19 by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

It ended with the arrest of two other Malaysian suspects, believed to be the intended recipients of the drugs, in the vicinity of Bedok North Street 1, said the agencies in a joint press release.

261 grams of 'Ice' was seized from a Malaysian-registered car. Photo from CNB.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

CNA reported that this was the largest seizure of heroin since 2001 which was 34.8 kilograms.

17,704g of heroin was seized from a Malaysian-registered car. Photo from CNB.

Offenders may face the gallows if found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) or 250g of methamphetamine.

A father and son duo was arrested by CNB over a week ago after offices seized close to S$1 million in drugs from Braddell Hill.

Related Stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos from CNB.

Up to 80% off over 60 beauty & fragrance brands like Jo Malone & La Mer at S'pore online sale from May 27 - June 3

Time to stock up.

May 20, 2022, 07:53 PM

74-year-old S'porean nursing home resident of 20 years looking to reunite with family

She is unable to care for herself as she suffers from multiple medical conditions.

May 20, 2022, 07:13 PM

Woman, 23, plunges to her death in France as parachute fails to open while skydiving

"The impact with the ground was very violent," said an eyewitness.

May 20, 2022, 07:04 PM

ERP rates to go up from May 30 at 8 locations in response to fall in traffic speeds

ERP is healing.

May 20, 2022, 06:59 PM

Cave explorers in China discover 192m deep sinkhole with massive ancient forest inside

Go deep or go home.

May 20, 2022, 06:50 PM

S'pore Grab driver decks out car with impressive amount of Star Wars merchandise

The Force is strong with this one.

May 20, 2022, 06:47 PM

M'sian policeman under probe for allegedly slut-shaming cosplayer who was reporting stalker

Victim blaming is never the way.

May 20, 2022, 05:29 PM

Famed Japanese restaurant Nobu opening in S'pore on June 1, 2022, set in open-air Japanese garden

Official opening date.

May 20, 2022, 04:40 PM

S'pore & Timor-Leste were friends even before Timor-Leste became independent: Maliki Osman

Both countries share a warm and longstanding relationship.

May 20, 2022, 04:05 PM

Xiang Yun, 60, graduates from nutritionist course after juggling school & work for 1.5 years

Inspiration.

May 20, 2022, 03:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.