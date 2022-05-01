20.4kg of cannabis seized from Braddell Hill, father & son among 102 people arrested in raids

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested a father and son pair after conducting major raids that led to the seizure of close to S$1 million in drugs from Braddell Hill.

The five-day crackdown started on Monday, May 9.

A total of 102 individuals were arrested, including the father-son pair, as well as a 17-year-old woman, who is a suspected drug abuser.

The arrest of a 24-year-old Malaysian man led to about 20.4kg of cannabis to be seized from two places in Braddell Hill.

This is one of the largest hauls of cannabis in Singapore in recent years.

CNB seized about 6.227kg of heroin, 724g of crystalline methamphetamine, also known as Ice, 20.438kg of cannabis and 3g of new psychoactive substances (NPS).

Officers also seized one Ecstasy tablet, two bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and 16 methadone tablets from different locations, including Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok and Yio Chu Kang.

The total amount of drugs seized is estimated to be worth nearly S$1.195 million.

They can feed 2,960 heroin abusers, 410 Ice abusers and 2,910 cannabis abusers for a week, said the CNB in a press conference on May 13.

What happened

A 57-year-old Singaporean man was arrested near Bendeemer Road on May 11, which led to the cannabis haul.

A small amount of heroin and S$3,200 in cash was recovered from him.

On the same evening, a 65-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in a unit in the same area.

A total of about 821g of heroin and 16 methadone tablets were seized in the unit.

A follow-up operation saw the arrest of the Malaysian suspect in a ground floor unit at the Braddell Hill development.

They recovered 952g of heroin and 4.093kg of cannabis from him.

The man was escorted to his hideout in the same block.

Over there, seven bundles containing about 4.298kg of heroin and 16 bundles containing about 16.306kg of cannabis were found and seized.

Some of the drugs were in plastic bundles in a duffle bag.

The drugs seized in this bust have an estimated street value of more than S$1.039 million.

It can feed the addictions of about 2,900 cannabis abusers and 2,900 heroin abusers for a week.

Another drug bust

In a separate case, a residential unit near Marine Crescent was raided on May 10.

A 54-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities.

CNB seized about 642g of Ice and one Ecstasy tablet along with drug utensils.

Two Singaporean men, aged 25 and 58, were arrested in the same area for drug offences later on the same day.

About 8g of Ice and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the 58-year-old man.

The 54-year-old man and the 25-year-old man are father and son.

The Ice seized in the bust on Tuesday has an estimate street value of S$130,000.

It can feed 370 Ice abusers for a week.

Large haul of drugs

In March 2021, CNB seized about 20.5kg of cannabis in a drug bust, the largest quantity seized in 14 years.

In April 2021, CNB seized a record-setting 24kg of cannabis, making it the largest haul in 25 years.

Offenders found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin, 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis could face the mandatory death penalty.

All photos via Central Narcotics Bureau