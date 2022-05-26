Converse S'pore having buy-1-get-1-free promo on selected shoes from May 27 - May 31, 2022 at IMM outlet

Converse will be having a buy-one-get-one-free promotion from May 27 to 31, 2022.

This sale will be held at Converse's IMM outlet.

Over 150 shoe models

The promotion applies to selected footwear, specifically all Hashwall products.

Hashwall products refer to those displayed on the back wall of the IMM store.

According to Converse Singapore, they comprise over 150 shoe models, ranging from kids to adults.

Prices start from S$59.90.

Here are the other terms and conditions of the sale:

The free pair must be of equal or lower value than the first pair purchased.

The promotion is not valid in conjunction with any promotions, offers & privileges.

All goods sold are non-exchangeable and non-refundable.

Backpacks on sale

The buy-one-get-one-free promotion also includes backpacks.

Top images by Converse Singapore.