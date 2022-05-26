Back

Converse S'pore having buy-1-get-1-free promo on selected shoes from May 27 - May 31, 2022 at IMM outlet

More shoes.

Karen Lui | May 26, 2022, 06:52 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Converse will be having a buy-one-get-one-free promotion from May 27 to 31, 2022.

This sale will be held at Converse's IMM outlet.

Over 150 shoe models

The promotion applies to selected footwear, specifically all Hashwall products.

Hashwall products refer to those displayed on the back wall of the IMM store.

According to Converse Singapore, they comprise over 150 shoe models, ranging from kids to adults.

Photo by Converse Singapore.

Photo by Converse Singapore.

Photo by Converse Singapore.

Photo by Converse Singapore.

Photo by Converse Singapore.

Prices start from S$59.90.

Here are the other terms and conditions of the sale:

  • The free pair must be of equal or lower value than the first pair purchased.

  • The promotion is not valid in conjunction with any promotions, offers & privileges.

  • All goods sold are non-exchangeable and non-refundable.

Photo by Converse Singapore.

Photo by Converse Singapore.

Backpacks on sale

The buy-one-get-one-free promotion also includes backpacks.

Photo by Converse Singapore.

Photo by Converse Singapore.

Photo by Converse Singapore.

Photo by Converse Singapore.

Read more

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out?

Top images by Converse Singapore.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.