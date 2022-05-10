Back

Limited edition Coca-Cola Starshine now available in S'pore, & we can't figure out what it tastes like

Very interesting flavour profile.

Lee Wei Lin | May 10, 2022, 11:10 PM

Events

FSM ETFestival 2022: Expand Your Horizon & Engage The Future with ETFs

14 May 2022

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Coca-Cola has introduced a number of hit flavours over the years, including peach and vanilla versions respectively.

Space-inspired

Their newest offering is a little more interesting - for one, its name Coke Starshine doesn't quite explain what it tastes like.

Coca-Cola describes the drink as a "space-inspired flavoured Coke® drink with zero sugar", which, if you might have noticed, also doesn't tell us what it's supposed to taste like.

Singapore, along with Thailand and Malaysia, is one of the first markets to be introduced to the flavour.

You'll be able to purchase them at 7-Eleven stores, Shopee, Lazada, Amazon, Pandamart, FairPrice, and select grocery stores across Singapore while stocks last.

Reviews on YouTube have been mixed, and there's no clear consensus of what Coke Starshine's flavour profile is.

What does space taste like?

While its official launch in Singapore isn't until May 16, we were lucky enough to chance upon it at a 7-Eleven in Paya Lebar going for S$2 a can.

Obviously not a Big Beee Honey Can.

For one, Coke Starshine seems to be a lot less carbonated than other versions of Coke - which can be a good or bad thing, depending on your preference.

Here's a clue to why there's been so much discourse over what it tastes like: "Concentrates of carrots and blackcurrant" are listed on the can's ingredients, so is the very vague "flavourings".

Coke Starshine's colour might remind you of Ribena, but it doesn't taste anything like it.

We can't figure out what it tastes like: One of us thinks that it's a watered down mashup of bubble gum and cotton candy, while another insists that it tastes like -- in a good way -- sour plum.

What's even more confusing is that we can't decide if we like it or not.

Once this drink hits the shelves, we reckon that there'll be a lot more, uh, discussion of what space really tastes like.

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out?

All photos by Lee Wei Lin.

Bentley driver pushing security guard with car: Father, 61, & son, 28, to be charged

The son will be charged with altering the car's license plate number and permitting another individual to use a vehicle without insurance coverage.

May 10, 2022, 10:38 PM

ISD detains self-radicalised S'porean, 29, who was willing to attack S'pore

He had planned to move abroad and engage in armed conflict.

May 10, 2022, 09:12 PM

Parliament raises minimum fine for MP disqualification from S$2,000 to S$10,000

The amendment was passed unanimously in Parliament.

May 10, 2022, 07:21 PM

Lim Tean to be charged with criminal breach of trust, unlawful stalking

He will be charged in court on May 12.

May 10, 2022, 07:18 PM

Who is 'Bongbong' Marcos, new Philippine leader & son of ousted president?

Almost four decades after Marcos was ousted, Filipinos elected his son as president.

May 10, 2022, 07:12 PM

SMRT apologises for longer waiting time at some Circle Line stations on May 10 morning due to signal-related fault

"We are sorry to have affected commuters’ peak-hour journeys."

May 10, 2022, 07:05 PM

Haze from Indonesia possible if there are extended drier periods between June & October

Haze it coming back?

May 10, 2022, 06:13 PM

We asked S'poreans what they would do if they were to travel back in time. Here are their answers.

Improving personal relationships was a priority for the protagonist in Viu Original “Again My Life”.

May 10, 2022, 05:57 PM

Shanmugam: Too harsh to permanently ban cheating trainee lawyers from the Bar

However, a message about dealing with their actions "very seriously" must also be sent, he said.

May 10, 2022, 05:00 PM

S'pore man jailed for hiring hitmen to assault former East Coast GRC MP

He hired hitmen for other attacks as well.

May 10, 2022, 04:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.