Blackpink's Lisa, inspired by S'pore Airlines flight experience, once wanted to be an air stewardess

Singapore Airlines has proven its tagline, "A great way to fly", once again after Blackpink's Lisa talked about how an onboard experience became the reason for her childhood aspirations.

In an interview with American magazine Rolling Stone, Lisa -- also known as Lalisa Manoban -- revealed that just one flight on Singapore's national carrier convinced her that she wanted to be an air stewardess when she grew up.

Begged mother to buy SQ Girl uniform

In response to a question about her childhood dream, Manoban said that her childhood dream was to be an air stewardess.

She recalled encountering "beautiful flight attendants" on a Singapore Airlines flight that she was on with her family.

The iconic Singapore Girl's sarong kebaya uniform left a deep impression on the now-25-year-old as she gushed about the "really long dress with sleeves down to the elbow, maybe purple fabric, with patterns".

The Blackpink member also shared an anecdote about how she was impressed by how a "pretty" air stewardess asked if she wanted milk.

When the flight landed in Singapore, the Thai K-pop star apparently begged her mother to buy the sarong kebaya uniform for her, and got her request fulfilled.

On why she eventually gave up on her dream, Manoban said that she "didn't meet the height requirements" of being tall enough to reach the overhead luggage.

According to Singapore Airlines' website, the current minimum height requirement for air stewardesses is 1.58 metres "in order to carry out safety and emergency procedures onboard".

Korean media reported Manoban's height as 1.67 metres.

Manoban joined YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2010 at the age of 14.

