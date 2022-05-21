Barrier to stop jaywalking near Marina Bay MRT exit removed for good with proper walkway built

The pesky barrier that was erected to stop commuters who take the train to Marina Bay MRT station from jaywalking on Marina Way has been removed for good.

This is the latest proper walkway built to facilitate walking across Marina Way in seconds.

What happened previously

In April 2022, some pedestrians took to TikTok to express their frustration at having their most direct path across Marina Way blocked by the barrier.

The previous arrangement required pedestrians to take a 2-minute walk along a proper sheltered walkway to go around the barrier to eventually jaywalk across Marina Way, when the same jaywalk route could be accomplished in mere seconds -- if it were not for the barrier.

This was the situation previously, where dignified-looking office ladies chose to scale the barrier to get across Marina Way in 4 seconds instead.

As evident by the beaten path that organically formed over time, many pedestrians opted to simply climb over the barrier to jaywalk.

This led to the eventual removal of the barriers in late April.

Built within a month

According to a video put up on TikTok, the proper walkway appeared almost ready by mid-May.

By May 20, the proper walkway was open for use.

Top photos via @undead TikTok & previously frustrated pedestrian

