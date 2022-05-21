Back

Barrier to stop jaywalking near Marina Bay MRT exit removed for good with proper walkway built

Users voted with their feet and won.

Belmont Lay | May 21, 2022, 08:49 AM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The pesky barrier that was erected to stop commuters who take the train to Marina Bay MRT station from jaywalking on Marina Way has been removed for good.

This is the latest proper walkway built to facilitate walking across Marina Way in seconds.

Photo courtesy of previously frustrated pedestrian

Photo courtesy of previously frustrated pedestrian

What happened previously

In April 2022, some pedestrians took to TikTok to express their frustration at having their most direct path across Marina Way blocked by the barrier.

The previous arrangement required pedestrians to take a 2-minute walk along a proper sheltered walkway to go around the barrier to eventually jaywalk across Marina Way, when the same jaywalk route could be accomplished in mere seconds -- if it were not for the barrier.

via @undead TikTok

This was the situation previously, where dignified-looking office ladies chose to scale the barrier to get across Marina Way in 4 seconds instead.

via @undead TikTok

As evident by the beaten path that organically formed over time, many pedestrians opted to simply climb over the barrier to jaywalk.

This led to the eventual removal of the barriers in late April.

via @revivalb TikTok

Built within a month

According to a video put up on TikTok, the proper walkway appeared almost ready by mid-May.

via @ugoahboy

@ugoahboy finally there is a pathway !! #fyp #marinaone ♬ original sound - undead

By May 20, the proper walkway was open for use.

via @ugoahboy

@ugoahboy Happy ending #fyp #marinaone #marinabay ♬ The Good Part - AJR

Top photos via @undead TikTok & previously frustrated pedestrian

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Almost 18kg of heroin seized at Woodlands Checkpoint, 3 suspects arrested

The largest seizure of heroin since 2001.

May 20, 2022, 09:19 PM

Up to 80% off over 60 beauty & fragrance brands like Jo Malone & La Mer at S'pore online sale from May 27 - June 3

Time to stock up.

May 20, 2022, 07:53 PM

74-year-old S'porean nursing home resident of 20 years looking to reunite with family

She is unable to care for herself as she suffers from multiple medical conditions.

May 20, 2022, 07:13 PM

Woman, 23, plunges to her death in France as parachute fails to open while skydiving

"The impact with the ground was very violent," said an eyewitness.

May 20, 2022, 07:04 PM

ERP rates to go up from May 30 at 8 locations in response to fall in traffic speeds

ERP is healing.

May 20, 2022, 06:59 PM

Cave explorers in China discover 192m deep sinkhole with massive ancient forest inside

Go deep or go home.

May 20, 2022, 06:50 PM

S'pore Grab driver decks out car with impressive amount of Star Wars merchandise

The Force is strong with this one.

May 20, 2022, 06:47 PM

M'sian policeman under probe for allegedly slut-shaming cosplayer who was reporting stalker

Victim blaming is never the way.

May 20, 2022, 05:29 PM

Famed Japanese restaurant Nobu opening in S'pore on June 1, 2022, set in open-air Japanese garden

Official opening date.

May 20, 2022, 04:40 PM

S'pore & Timor-Leste were friends even before Timor-Leste became independent: Maliki Osman

Both countries share a warm and longstanding relationship.

May 20, 2022, 04:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.