Back

Barrier to stop jaywalking on Marina Way road removed after TikTok videos complain it takes 2 mins to use proper path

It is gone. For now.

Belmont Lay | April 09, 2022, 06:37 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Many commuters who take the train to Marina Bay MRT station would be faced with a choice: a) Risk it all and look like a recalcitrant jaywalker by climbing over the barrier to get across Marina Bay road or b) Spend 2 minutes walking the proper path like a law-abiding citizen and then jaywalk?

It is not uncommon to see dignified-looking office ladies scaling the barrier because they have had enough of walking around it and life is simply too short for this.

Option A

via @undead TikTok

Option b

via @undead TikTok

via @undead TikTok

Annoying barrier

This particular barrier has annoyed enough people for someone to act on it by putting up TikTok videos to complain about the rationale of blocking a straight, direct path and making everyone spend 2 minutes to walk around it only to eventually still jaywalk.

@ugoahboy the purpose of putting a barrier here? #fyp ♬ pluto projector - al

Here's the comparison between the most direct path and the meandering path:

@ugoahboy Reply to @firebinger the complete round if you were to follow the route #fyp ♬ Say Yes - 로꼬 & 펀치 (Punch) & 첸 (CHEN) & 백현 (BAEKHYUN) & 시우민 (XIUMIN)

And it is not like the barrier has done its job as the dead grass patch can attest:

@ugoahboy Reply to @dilsavea The amount of replies I get is insane!! imagine rushing for time and walking one big round or going down the underpass!!#fyp #marinabay ♬ original sound - Chloe Adams

Gone for good

Well, it appears that the proletariats have won -- for now.

A new video put up on April 9 showed the barrier completely removed.

via @revivalb TikTok

The barrier is understood to have been put up to deter jaywalkers and the current removal might be temporary as a larger fencing of sorts might get put up eventually.

@revivalb You guys did it. I hope the algorithm finds you. Can't find the video of the guy talking about the fence!! Help me tag him!! I came here In e morn and the fence was still around. This was taken in the aftnn #tiktoksg #sg #helpmefind #helpmefindhim ♬ Feel My Rhythm - Red Velvet

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Pasar malam is healing: Ang Mo Kio pasar malam opens on Apr. 9 after 2 years

Stall owners are glad to be back.

April 09, 2022, 06:51 PM

S'porean man, 28, who wrote Nikkei Asia article about KTV Covid-19 cluster, fined S$42,000 for having 4,200 obscene videos, photos

He did not get any jail time as he kept the material to himself.

April 09, 2022, 06:03 PM

M'sia restaurant owner hits back at customer who said RM148, 7-dish meal for 9 pax is 'expensive'

RM148 is S$47.80.

April 09, 2022, 04:21 PM

60 FairPrice stores giving free drinks, snacks & dates for Muslim customers to break fast

This initiative has been going on since 2009.

April 09, 2022, 03:56 PM

2 men, aged 19 & 20, brought back to Boon Lay where they held bread knives, charged in court

The public gawked.

April 09, 2022, 02:46 PM

UN should have finished investigating Russia's human rights violations before suspending its membership: Bilahari Kausikan

Singapore has called for all parties to cooperate with an independent commission of inquiry into alleged human rights violations in Ukraine.

April 09, 2022, 02:41 PM

Ethan Hawke character heard saying 'Wah KNN' in 'Moon Knight', tells Oscar Isaac character it's Mandarin

Hmmm.

April 09, 2022, 01:49 PM

Midpoint Orchard mall retail unit catches fire

No injuries were reported.

April 09, 2022, 01:21 PM

US would sanction China if it 'moves aggressively' against Taiwan: US Treasury Secretary

Yellen said the U.S. would show the same resolve as it did in the case of Russia.

April 09, 2022, 12:10 PM

Man, 69, arrested for allegedly attacking Tanglin Halt Food Centre fish soup hawkers with plank with rusty screw

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

April 09, 2022, 11:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.