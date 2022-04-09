Barrier to stop jaywalking on Marina Way road removed after TikTok videos complain it takes 2 mins to use proper path

Many commuters who take the train to Marina Bay MRT station would be faced with a choice: a) Risk it all and look like a recalcitrant jaywalker by climbing over the barrier to get across Marina Bay road or b) Spend 2 minutes walking the proper path like a law-abiding citizen and then jaywalk?

It is not uncommon to see dignified-looking office ladies scaling the barrier because they have had enough of walking around it and life is simply too short for this.

Option A

Option b

Annoying barrier

This particular barrier has annoyed enough people for someone to act on it by putting up TikTok videos to complain about the rationale of blocking a straight, direct path and making everyone spend 2 minutes to walk around it only to eventually still jaywalk.

Here's the comparison between the most direct path and the meandering path:

And it is not like the barrier has done its job as the dead grass patch can attest:

Gone for good

Well, it appears that the proletariats have won -- for now.

A new video put up on April 9 showed the barrier completely removed.

The barrier is understood to have been put up to deter jaywalkers and the current removal might be temporary as a larger fencing of sorts might get put up eventually.

