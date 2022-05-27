Ah Seah Teochew Porridge at Kovan closing down on June 19, 2022 after 58 years

Institution and eatery Ah Seah Teochew Porridge will close down after Sunday, June 19, 2022, having been in operation for 58 years.

News of its pending closure was put up on Facebook on May 26.

No reasons were given.

The announcement thanked its customers who have patronised the business over the years.

However, the notice ended with a note on the possibility the eatery will make a comeback.

It read: "We look forward to the day that we may serve you again."

Ah Seah Teochew Porridge has been described as a family-run business that serves Teochew porridge.

Its founder set up his first stall in the former Lim Tua Tow market in 1964.

Over the years, the business relocated several times before settling in its premise at Teck Chye Terrace.

The second generation of the family has taken over the business.

Teochew porridge is a well-loved staple in the Teochew enclave of Hougang.

Its staple dishes include stir-fried vegetables, braised meats, and steamed fish, besides the well-loved classic fares such as salted egg and preserved vegetables.

Ah Seah Teochew Porridge

31 Teck Chye Terrace, Singapore 545731

11am-10pm, closed on Mondays

Top photo Google Maps & Eric Lee