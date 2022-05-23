'Ah Girls Go Army Again' to be released on June 16, 2022

If it wasn't obvious enough from the cliffhanger at the end of the movie, Jack Neo's comedy film "Ah Girls Go Army" will have a sequel.

Titled "Ah Girls Go Army Again", the movie is scheduled for release on June 16.

Neo's production company, J Team, announced the news via their social media pages on May 20.

Actress Kelly Kimberly Cheong who plays Amanda Ong also reposted the news on her Instagram page.

On April 20, Neo shared an Instagram update announcing his team had finished the second movie.

He revealed that they completed the two movies after 49 days.

He added that the second movie was completed on April 19.

He shared that they will also be offering movie marathons whereby viewers can watch both movies in one sitting for those who did not catch the first movie or prefer a recap before watching the second one.

"Ah Girls Go Army"

Released on February 1, the first movie follows the first batch of female recruits who undergo National Service.

It is a spin-off of Neo's "Ah Boys to Men" film series.

