Tampines hawker selling 80¢ char siew rice on May 24-25 to celebrate 5th anniversary

Limited to three takeaway packets per person and while stocks last.

Fiona Tan | May 21, 2022, 12:56 PM

A roast meat hawker stall in Tampines will be running an unbelievable promotion.

S$0.80 char siew rice

Duck King announced on Facebook that it will be pushing out char siew rice at S$0.80 per plate on May 24 and 25, while stocks last.

You can also order the S$0.80 char siew rice to go, but each person is limited to three packets of rice.

Image from Duck King 鸭皇/Facebook.

The promotion is to mark the outlet's fifth year of operations at Block 828 Tampines Street 81。

The hawker chain has three other outlets in Singapore, one of which is in Bukit Batok.

Thanked patrons for their support

Duck King said the Tampines outlet will be closing for a day on May 23 -- one day before the promotion starts.

Image from Duck King 鸭皇/Facebook.

They will be taking the short one-day break so that they can better serve its customers.

The roast meat chain thanked its patrons and remarked that their support over the years is what keeps them motivated and moving.

We're also feeling motivated, but for a different reason altogether and it might have to do with the S$0.80 price tag.

About Duck King Tampines

Image by 姚姚 from 人在狮城漂/Facebook.

Address: Block 828 Tampines Street 81 #01-254, S520828

Opening hours: 9am to 8pm daily

You can read Duck King's Facebook post below:

Top images from Duck King/FB

