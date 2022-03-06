Bukit Batok roast meat stall sells S$0.80 chicken rice from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8

A roast meat chain, Duck King, is running a promotion at its newly opened outlet in Bukit Batok.

While the chain specialises in roasted duck, they also sell char siew, roasted pork and roasted chicken.

S$0.80 chicken rice

To publicise its Bukit Batok outlet, Duck King is selling roasted chicken rice at only S$0.80 per plate from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8.

For those dining in, each plate of chicken rice comes with a free bowl of soup.

For takeaway, each person is allowed to buy up to three packets of S$0.80 chicken rice, according to 8world.

Long queue on the first day of promotion

Be prepared for a long queue if you plan to head down for this deal.

Here's the queue situation on the first day of the promotion:

All images via Duck King/Facebook