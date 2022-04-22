Waffletown reopening in Clementi at NEWest

If you thought if they were waffling whether to make a comeback, well, Waffletown is making a comeback.

Opening at NEWest at Clementi

The beloved old school fast food joint will be opening at NEWest, a shopping mall located in the vicinity of Clementi, as spotted by a Mothership reader Tan Ee Khai.

Tan noticed the Waffletown facade and its familiar signage while was on his way to the bus stop on Apr. 19.

He returned once more later on the same day at around 7pm.

He said: "Just checked and saw that furniture was inside the shop too."

Currently under renovation

A staff from NEWest's management team told Mothership that Waffletown is situated on the first floor and at unit #01-106.

She added that the old school fast food joint is currently undergoing renovations.

More details to come

This was also confirmed by a Waffletown spokesperson: "We are in the midst of renovation and we can only get back to you all the details closer to date."

It is unclear when the eatery will be back in business, as it is currently "awaiting approval from the authorities for certain aspect of the business".

However, the spokesperson said more details will be announced ahead of the store's reopening, and the eatery will update Mothership once it has a "date in mind".

Closed due to "rental problems" on May 18, 2021

After some 21 years in operation, the fast food joint announced that it was closing its doors at Balmoral Plaza on May 18, 2021.

Mothership understands that its closure was a result of "rental problems" and its premises at Balmoral Plaza was subsequently taken over by FairPrice Finest.

Non-stop queues were seen during the eatery's last days as customers flocked to the eatery to savour their last bites and bid farewell to the eatery.

However, a note which was posted on the eatery's door and signed off by a Eugene Sung then hinted at a possible comeback:

"Your support (21 years) has been nothing short of humbling and amazing. We have witnessed some generation growing up with us in this outlet for the past 21 years. It's a relationship which cannot be described with words. We will definitely miss you and will update you on when we will be ready to serve you again."

About Waffletown

Waffletown is a homegrown family restaurant, which is part of the U.S. chain of the same name according to its old website.

Its menu comprised simple, affordable, comfort food featuring its popular waffles (hence the name). The waffles could be paired with an assortment of sides such as sausages, eggs, ham or ice cream.

While the eatery served other familiar fast food staples such as burgers and fries, it was most famous for its fried chicken and waffles combo which costs S$6.50 then.

However, it is unclear if the menu and prices will remain the same at Waffletown's up and coming outlet.

More waffling

Top image courtesy of Tan Ee Khai and by Jin Lee/Google Maps