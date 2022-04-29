Two Bake Boys' cafe in Bugis offers crepe cakes, croffles & brunch. No GST & service charge.

Thai tea crepe cakes specialist Two Bake Boys (TBB) has opened a cafe for dine-ins at Rest Hotel, which is an eight-minute walk from Bugis MRT station.

Prior to the opening of this cafe, TBB opened its first physical store in Bendemeer for take-aways last year.

Food starts at S$3.90 for a croissant to S$18 for a Business Class Breakfast.

Cosy cafe with alfresco area

Rattan furniture, pink tabletops, and blueish grey honeycomb-patterned walls greet you upon entering the cafe.

The cafe also has an alfresco area that is decked out in wooden benches and plants.

Thai-m to eat

The cafe does not charge GST or service charge so you need not feel blindsided by the additional costs in your bill.

Check out their famous Thai tea crepe cake if you haven't already tried it before.

The crepe cake (S$12 with a scoop of gelato) is also available in other flavours such as lychee rose, chocolate, taro, and honey yuzu.

Another dessert worth considering is the Croffle Krub (S$8) comprises a croffle (croissant-waffle hybrid) and Thai tea gelato.

TBB also serves mains like Business Class Breakfast (S$18) and Tartufo Thai Green Curry Pasta (S$16).

Check out the full weekend menu here:

Gelato prices range from S$3.90 to S$4.90 per scoop.

On Mar. 6, the cafe apologised for the long waiting times that some customers experienced due to the overwhelming turnout.

Don't be too surprised if you find yourself having to wait in line for a seat, especially on weekends.

Two Bake Boys

Address: 8 Jalan Kubor, Rest Hotel, #01-05, Singapore 199207

Opening hours: 11pm to 6pm, daily.

Top images by @saltyaaron and @yyw on Instagram.