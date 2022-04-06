Titus Low says he's prepared to move overseas to restart OnlyFans career

Titus Low Kaide, the 22-year-old Singaporean OnlyFans content creator, said that he is prepared to move to other countries to restart his OnlyFans career.

Said he has done nothing "wrong in the eyes of most people"

Low said to Mothership that he "didn't do anything wrong in the eyes of most people".

In an exclusive interview with Los Angeles Times, Low said that he is prepared to move overseas to restart his OnlyFans career.

He is considering London and some U.S. cities, including LA.

According to LA Times, Low is determined to not waste his youth, as well as the fan base he has garnered.

Low also told the American media outlet that prison would be a challenge, although with more headlines, it could also be an opportunity to "expand his fame", perhaps with a documentary even.

He was arrested in December 2021

On Dec. 29, 2021, Low was arrested by the Singapore police for allegedly uploading images and videos of his private parts through his OnlyFans account.

The police later seized Low's OnlyFans account and served him an order to not access the account on Oct. 11, 2021.

At that time, the police said they also warned Low that a breach of the order would amount to a criminal offence.

However, Low still accessed his account by allegedly writing in to the administrators of OnlyFans to claim that his account was not secure, thus having the account's password reset.

After regaining access to his account, the police said that Low allegedly continued to electronically transmit more obscene materials through this account and a secondary account.

Low was then served a fresh order on Nov. 1, 2021 to not access both of his OnlyFans accounts.

However, Low allegedly accessed his OnlyFans account again and reportedly uploaded 20 obscene photographs and 14 obscene videos onto his account between Nov. 14, 2021 and Dec. 27, 2021.

Charges against him

On Dec. 30, 2021, Low was charged in court on two counts of transmitting obscene material via electronic means, and one count of failing to comply with an order issued to him.

On Feb. 17, 2022, he was given two fresh charges for the offences he committed in November 2021.

Low is believed to be the first OnlyFans content creator in Singapore to be charged for transmitting obscene materials, according to The Straits Times.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Titus Low's Instagram.